Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi to share his thoughts at 11 am

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Sep 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will share his thoughts with the people across the country and abroad in his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme on All India Radio at 11 AM. It will be the 57th episode of the monthly radio programme.

Taking to Twitter, Modi reminded people to tune into his 'Mann ki Baat' programme on September 29.

Celebrating the power of 130 crore Indians, igniting a spirit of positivity across our nation.



Do tune in to another episode of #MannKiBaat tomorrow at 11 AM. pic.twitter.com/w6LRMRlsaO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2019

It will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News website www.newsonair.com and newsonair Mobile App. The programme will also be streamed live on the YouTube channels of the PMO, Information and Broadcasting Ministry, AIR and DD News.

AIR will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast. The regional language versions will also be repeated at 8 PM.

The PM usually addresses the nation every month on All India Radio. The aim of the programme is to deliver the voice of the PM to the general masses of the country. Launched on October 3, 2014, Mann ki Baat is first of its kind where the PM of the country speaks to the citizens of India.