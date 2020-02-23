News India live

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi urges people to visit Hunar Haat

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 62nd edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am today.

In his previous address on January 26, the Prime Minister urged people to serve Mother India with a new-found resolve in the new decade and expressed hope that India will fulfill expectations that the world has from it.

Recently Mahashivratri was celebrated throughout country. On the occasion of Mahashivaratri, may you continue to be blessed by Bhole baba. May Lord Shiva fulfill all your wishes. May you be energetic, healthy & continue to do your duties unto the country In 2001, after the earthquake, most villagers of Ajrak in Kutch,Gujarat were migrating. One person, Ismail Khatri decided to stay back,nurture his traditional art form of Ajrak Print. Now,hard working village folk turned ‘Ajrak print’ into a major brand Today, all of them together manufacture 150 pairs of slippers a day. Not just that, this year Salman has resolved to provide employment to 100 more such divyang mates. I salute their courage and their enterprise It’s obvious that people like Bhagirathi Amma are the strength of this country; a great source of inspiration for all of us. Today I specially salute Bhagirathi Amma Friends, if we wish to progress in life, develop ourselves, wish to achieve something in life, the first pre-condition for that is the student within us must never die. Our 105 year old Bhagirathi Amma, also gives us this inspiration A Nation that is fit, will always be a nation that is a hit. I make a special appeal to all of you to visit the place of your choice, pick up the activity of your interest and ensure integrating of your life with adventure Kamya Karthikeyan is now on new mission, which is called 'Mission Saahas'. Under this she is trying to conquer highest peaks of all continents, also be skiing on North, South poles. I wish Kamya all the best for 'Mission Saahas' Entrepreneurship of women, daughters of our country, their courage, are a matter of pride for each one of us. I would particularly like to share with you, the achievement of 12-year-old daughter Kamya Karthikeyan Our New India is not willing to tag along with old approach. In particular, our sisters, mothers of New India grasping challenges hands on thus setting a pace for a positive transformation in society. Purnia region in Bihar is inspiration for people across country I congratulate all people involved in this significant mission, especially CSIR scientists, Indian Institute of Petroleum, Dehradun who made it possible to develop technology to fly aircraft with bio-fuel. Their efforts also empower Make In India mission Notably, Biojet Fuel is prepared from non-edible tree borne oil. It is procured from various tribal areas of India. These efforts will not only reduce carbon emissions but may also reduce India's dependence on crude oil imports My dear countrymen, the beautiful valleys of Ladakh witnessed a momentous event on 31st January 2020, for History, was made when an Indian Air Force AN 32 aircraft took off from Leh's Kushok Bakula Rimpoche Airport Friends, I would like to convey to you another exciting piece of information. On Namo App, Paras wants me to tell about ISRO Yuvika programme. Yuvika is very commendable effort on part of ISRO to integrate youth with science To give a fillip to this very enthusiasm in children & young people; ISRO launched a facility to sit, watch rocket launching at Sriharikota. Online booking is also possible through a link provided on Isro’s website Children, youth in India are increasingly taking a keen interest in Science & Technology. When I was in Bengaluru during Chandrayan2, I witnessed immense enthusiasm & fervor on part of children present there. There was no sign of drowsiness from any angle The great Tamil poetess Avvaiyar writes -''Katrathu Kai man alavu Kalladathu Ulagalavu''- This means, what we know is but just a handful of sand; what we do not know is like a universe in itself It is a matter of joy that our India, and especially Meghalaya is home to a rare species. It lends a new facet to India’s bio-diversity While discussing the COP convention with you, an important piece of information connected with Meghalaya drew my attention Throughout the year, India is home to many migratory species. We are told that more than 500 varieties of birds fly in from varied regions. Recently, Gandhinagar host to COP13 convention, where this phenomenon was mulled over, discussed and deliberated Friends, it is a matter of pride for us that for next 3 years, India will chair the COP convention on migratory species. "May this new decade bring new resolve and new achievements for each of you, and for the country. And may India surely achieve the capabilities to fulfil the expectations that the world has from India. With this belief, come, let us start a new decade. Let us serve Mother India with a new-found resolve," Modi had said in his first 'Mann Ki Baat' programme of this year.

The Prime Minister had also requested people to make efforts for water conservation and share the stories of their efforts through pictures and videos with the hashtag '#jalshakti4India' in order to inspire others.

Modi had also appealed to those involved in "seeking solutions to problems through violence" to return to the mainstream and asserted that dialogue is the only way to resolve any dispute.