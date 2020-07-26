YouTube
    'Mann Ki Baat': PM Modi to address nation today

    New Delhi, July 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat at 11 AM on Sunday. For the 77th Mann Ki Baat episode, to be broadcast tomorrow, the Prime Minister had invited people to share "inspiring anecdotes" of collective efforts which have brought about changes in other's lives.

    Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Prime Minister Modi wrote, "Do tune in tomorrow, 26th July, at 11 AM. #MannKiBaat."

    He had also tweeted a number for citizens to post their recorded messages to and also invited people to use the NaMo app and MyGov website to post their stories.

    Earlier on July 11, Modi had tweeted, "I am sure you would be aware of inspiring anecdotes of how collective efforts have brought about positive changes. You would surely know of initiatives that have transformed many lives. Please share them for this months #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 26th!"

    In his last Mann Ki Baat address, the Prime Minister on June 28 had said that there could be any number of challenges but our countrys history shows that it [India] has always overcome them.

    Story first published: Sunday, July 26, 2020, 8:39 [IST]
