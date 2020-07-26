'Mann Ki Baat' Highlights: 'India fares much better than many countries in COVID-19 fatality rate'

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, July 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat at 11 AM on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Prime Minister Modi wrote, "Do tune in tomorrow, 26th July, at 11 AM. #MannKiBaat." He had also tweeted a number for citizens to post their recorded messages to and also invited people to use the NaMo app and MyGov website to post their stories.

In his last Mann Ki Baat address, the Prime Minister on June 28 had said that there could be any number of challenges but our countrys history shows that it [India] has always overcome them.

Here are the Highlights of Mann ki Baat:

Today India marks the 21st anniversary of the victory in Kargil War. We must not forget our heroes. I want all of us to spread the stories of those who sacrificed their lives for mother India

I want everyone to visit www.gallantryawards.gov.in and relive those who gave up their everything for the nation: PM Modi

Whatever we say or do has immense bearing on the morale of the soldier, ever vigilant at the border, as well as the morale of his family: PM

At times, without paying heed to the essence, we encourage certain things on Social Media that are detrimental to the country. There are times when we keep forwarding things out of sheer curiosity. Despite knowing that it is wrong, we keep doing it.

Over the last few months, the way the country fought against Corona unitedly, has proven many apprehensions wrong. Today, the recovery rate in our country is better compared to other countries

The loss of even one life is saddening, but India has also succeeded in saving the lives of millions of her people

There are times when masks cause inconvenience, one feels like removing them from the face- especially during a conversation. When a mask is required the most, we tend to remove it

On one hand, we have to fight battle against Corona with awareness & vigilance; on the other, whatever our responsibilities, through sheer perseverance..business, jobs or studies. we have to lend pace to it, taking it to greater heights

During the Corona times, our rural regions came up as a beacon of guidance for the entire country. Many examples of effective endeavours on part of local residents of villages & Gram Panchayats are coming to the fore

The correct approach, a positive approach always goes a long way in transforming distressing times into opportunities, adversities into triggers of development & progress

You surely know of Bamboo which grows abundantly in the North East. Now, using the same Bamboo, artisans of Tripura, Manipur and Assam have started crafting high quality water bottles and Tiffin-boxes

An example from Jharkhand shows us how small local products can be hugely successful

I also wish to refer to two regions of the country- both are hundreds of kilometers apart; yet are contributing in making India self reliant in their own unique, novel ways. One is Ladakh; the other is Kutch

Modi wishes nation on Raksha Bandhan

The 7th of August is National Handloom Day. The Handloom of India and our Handicrafts encompass a glorious history of hundreds of years: PM

Our country is changing. How is she changing? How fast is she changing? In what all fields is she undergoing change? If we look at it with a positive point of view, we ourselves will be astounded!

We see something similar to this in results of board exams that have recently been announced. Today in this Mann Ki Baat, we will talk to some such talented sons & daughters. Kritika Nandal is one such talented daughter.she is from Panipat in Haryana

Across the seven seas, thousands of miles away from India is a small country called "Suriname": PM

There are many other stories of such young friends whose courage and success in difficult conditions inspire us

Recently Shri Chandrika Parasad Santokhi has become the new president of Suriname. He is a friend of India and he had participated in the Person of Indian Origin Parliamentary Conference organised in 2018

I congratulate Shri Chandrika Prasad Santokhi, and, wish him the best on behalf of 130 crore Indians, for serving his nation

It is season of rains. I urge you to pay special attention to cleanliness around you. Keep taking immunity enhancers such as Ayurvedic kadha. During times of Corona Pandemic, it is imperative that we protect ourselves against other diseases

During this rainy season, there is a large part of country grappling with floods. In such scenario, all Govt, NDRF, Disaster response teams, SHGs working in tandem to provide relief, rescue in all possible ways. Whole country stands by those affected by this disaster

Before we meet in next Mann Ki Baat, 15th August would have already arrived. This time, our 15th August celebrations too will be in very different circumstances - in the midst of the Corona Virus pandemic

The glorious height attained by our country is only due to the Tapasya, the perseverance of many an illustrious soul who dedicated an entire life towards nation building. One such luminary is Lokmanya Tilak

The next time we meet, we will once again touch upon myriad things, learn something new together and share it with each other