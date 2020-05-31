Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi to address nation at 11am today, focus likely on Unlock 1

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through the 65th edition of his Mann Ki Baat at 11:00 am today on the final day of the fourth phase of nationwide lockdown to control the spread of the coronavirus disease.

The Prime Minister's address may focus on the relaxations being given from June 1, after more than two months of lockdown.

Do tune in tomorrow at 11 AM. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/b71yh2NTox — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 30, 2020

Meanwhile, the government has already announced the 'Unlock-1' guidelines that will be followed for the next month as economic activities look set to resume in a phased manner.

PM Modi will most likely deliberate on how India should and will tackle to coronavirus pandemic going forward along with the resumption of economic activities. As of Saturday, India has had 1.73 lakh coronavirus cases and 4,971.

The 65th edition of 'Mann ki Baat' comes a day after the one-year anniversary of the second term of the Modi government.

In the last Mann ki Baat address on April 26, PM Modi had said that wearing masks and maintaining public hygiene will have to become India's new reality. The prime minister had cautioned the citizens against feeling complacent about the disease as it is far from over.