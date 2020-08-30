Mann ki Baat: PM Modi to address nation at 11 am today

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on 68th edition of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, at 11 am on Sunday. "Tune in at 11 am on 30th August," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Tweeting ahead of his monthly radio programme, PM Narendra Modi had sought suggestions for 68th edition of Mann Ki Baat. "What do you think should be discussed during this month's #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 30th," the prime minister said.

Modi had asked people to send their inputs by writing to him using NaMo or MyGov App or by recording their messages by calling on 1800-11-7800.

Modi's address comes a day after the new guidelines of "unlock 4.0" were released by the government which will ease more restrictions, including metro trains which will be allowed to restart in a phased manner from September 7. Schools and other educational institutions will remain shut.