Mann Ki Baat: Ayodhya verdict proved to be milestone for judiciary, says Modi

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 59th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday. "Do tune in tomorrow at 11 AM. #MannKiBaat," PM Narendra tweeted on Saturday.

In today's Mann Ki Baat PM Modi has spoken to NCC cadets from Rohtak, Kohima, and Delhi and also shared his memories from his own NCC days.

Address the country in his monthly Mann Ki Baat programme, he said,''All of us know that India's National Cadet Corps, NCC is one of the largest uniformed youth organizations of the world.

'Modi said that NCC is a Tri-services organization comprising the Army, Navy and Air Force. NCC means, cultivating qualities of Leadership, patriotism, selfless service discipline & hard work as an integral part of one's character; thrilling journey of imbibing them into one's habits.

Modi said that we should never forget that Armed Forces Flag Day is celebrated on the 7th of December. "This is the day when we pay homage to our brave soldiers, for their valour, their sacrifices; we also contribute," he said.

PM Modi asked every citizen to come forward on the of December 7 and everyone should possess the flag of the Armed Forces on that day; everyone should also contribute. "Come. On this occasion, let us express our gratitude for the indomitable courage, valour and spirit of dedication of our Armed Forces and remember the brave soldiers," he said.

PM Modi mentioned that by now people must be familiar with the Fit India Movement. He said that Fit India doesn't mean just exercising the mind or making fitness plans on paper or merely looking at fitness apps on the laptop or computer or on a mobile phone. Not at all you've to sweat it out. The food habits have to change.

PM Modi made an appeal to the school boards and management of all the states of the country that Fit India Week should be celebrated in every school, in the month of December.

PM Modi said that in the last edition of Mann Ki Baat, he had discussed the 2010 Allahabad High Court Judgement on the Ayodhya issue. "And I have referred to how we had maintained peace and harmony back then. Whether it was before the verdict, or after the verdict," he said. He said that a protracted legal battle has finally come to an end. On the other hand, the respect for the judiciary has grown in the country. "In the truest sense, this verdict has also proved to be a milestone for the judiciary in our country," he said.

The Prime Minister said that after this historic verdict of the Supreme Court, the country has moved ahead on a new path, with a new resolve...full of new hopes and aspiration.

Earlier this month, the Prime Minister had asked the people to share their inputs for the programme.

"Looking forward to this month's #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 24th. Dial 1800-11-7800 to record your message. Alternatively, you can share your inputs on MyGov and the NaMo App," PM Modi tweeted.

In the last edition of the programme on October 27, the Prime Minister spoke on various issues like urging people to buy local products and the idea of festival tourism on 'Mann Ki Baat'.