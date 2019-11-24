Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi salutes NCC cadets during his 59th edition

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 59th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday. "Do tune in tomorrow at 11 AM. #MannKiBaat," PM Narendra tweeted on Saturday.

Modi said,''All of us know that India's National Cadet Corps, NCC is one of the largest uniformed youth organizations of the world.''

Earlier this month, the Prime Minister had asked the people to share their inputs for the programme.

"Looking forward to this month's #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 24th. Dial 1800-11-7800 to record your message. Alternatively, you can share your inputs on MyGov and the NaMo App," PM Modi tweeted.

In the last edition of the programme on October 27, the Prime Minister spoke on various issues like urging people to buy local products and the idea of festival tourism on 'Mann Ki Baat'.