  • search
Trending Maharashtra
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi salutes NCC cadets during his 59th edition

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 59th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday. "Do tune in tomorrow at 11 AM. #MannKiBaat," PM Narendra tweeted on Saturday.

    Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi to address 59th edition at 11 AM

    Modi said,''All of us know that India's National Cadet Corps, NCC is one of the largest uniformed youth organizations of the world.''

    Earlier this month, the Prime Minister had asked the people to share their inputs for the programme.

    "Looking forward to this month's #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 24th. Dial 1800-11-7800 to record your message. Alternatively, you can share your inputs on MyGov and the NaMo App," PM Modi tweeted.

    In the last edition of the programme on October 27, the Prime Minister spoke on various issues like urging people to buy local products and the idea of festival tourism on 'Mann Ki Baat'.

    More MANN KI BAAT News

    Read more about:

    mann ki baat narendra modi

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue