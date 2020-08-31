Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi's video gets more than 2.5 lakh dislikes on YouTube

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Aug 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' dislike spree that began after JEE and NEET topics were skipped in his address. Presently, lakhs of YouTube users have disliked the video uploaded by various YouTube channels and the dislikes are still increasing.

Netizens expected that the Prime Minister would talk about the ongoing controversy around various exams, several of them were disappointed after PM Modi skipped the topic in his address.

After his program, Twitter started to trend #Mann_Ki_Nahi_Student_Ki_Baat against the decision of conducting the engineering and medical entrance tests - JEE (Main) April 2020 and NEET-Undergraduate examinations - in September.

Netizens did not just stop at this and many chose to dislike the video of "Mann Ki Baat" on YouTube to mark their protest.

Currently, video on the YouTube channel of DD News, PMO India, Narendra Modi and BJP has more number of dislikes than likes.