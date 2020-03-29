Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi interacts with coronavirus survivors, says their stories are inspiring

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 29: In his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat', Modi interacted with coronavirus survivors Ramagampa Teja, an IT professional, and Agra resident Ashok Kapoor. He also said that their stories are inspiring and encouraging.

Shares his experience with Modi, Coronavirus survivor Ramagampa Teja, an IT professional, who contracted virus while on a trip to Dubai said that he was initially frightened but felt reassured because of doctors and hospital staff.

Teja said that even after getting discharged from hospital he follows hygiene including washing hands.

Another Coronavirus survivor, Ashok Kapoor from Agra who along with entire family including young son was infected by coronavirus, also spoke to Prime Minister Modi.

Sharing his experience, Kapoor, a shoe manufacturer, told PM Modi that his two sons, family member had caught the virus in Italy and infected others upon returning.

Narendra Modi also told Kapoor to spread awareness about anti-coronavirus measures in Agra, use social media for the purpose.