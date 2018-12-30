Mann Ki Baat: Hope India will continue its journey of development in 2019, says PM Modi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asserted that India has taken strides in the area of poverty alleviation at a record pace and noted world institutions have acknowledged India's growth.

Modi said, the country's self defence mechanism got further reinforced. He said, it was during this very year that India has successfully accomplished the Nuclear Triad, which means India is now armed with nuclear capabilities-in water, on land and in the sky as well.

Narendra Modi said, the year 2018 saw the launch of the world's biggest health insurance scheme 'Ayushman Bharat' and electricity reached each and every village of the country .

On account of the unwavering resolve of the countrymen, swachchata, sanitation coverage is rapidly advancing towards crossing the 95 per cent mark.

Speaking on the tradition of Kumbh Mela which has bloomed and flourished as part of India's great cultural heritage, Modi said, this time the world famous Kumbh Mela is going to be held in Prayagraj from 15th of next month.

He said, Kumbh Mela is also a huge medium of self discovery, where every visitor experiences a unique feeling and learns to look at the worldly things from a spiritual perspective.

PM Modi Mann Ki Baat Highlights:

UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Mann Ki Baat: This programme by PM Modi where he discusses various issues of different sections of society has touched hearts of people. It has given a new pathway & inspired youth, farmers & women of the country. PM Modi concludes his Mann Ki Baat speech, wishes the country a great year ahead. Country secured a place of pride & glory in the entire world. The highest United Nations Environment Award ‘Champions of the Earth’ was conferred upon India: PM Modi In honour of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who bonded the entire country around a common thread of unity, India witnessed the coming up of the tallest statue in the world, ‘Statue of Unity’: PM Modi After Independence, for the first time ever, the tricolor was hoisted at Red Fort on the 75th anniversary of the formation of the Azad Hind Government: PM Modi On the occasion of Gandhi's 150th anniversary, FSSAI will ensure safe and healthy habits through 'Eat Right India' campaign in order to ensure food safety and to regulate healthy habits among people. FSSAI is doing the work of ensuring people's health and reiterating the importance of this, PM Modi asked people to partake in the campaign to ensure good health. PM Modi, in his address, also announced that the nation will celebrate Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary on Republic Day. PM Modi spoke about various upcoming festivals in January such as Vishu, Pongal, Lohri, Sankranti, Uttarayan, Magh Bihu and described the importance of all these festivals. PM Modi in #MannkiBaat: She had to start her practice with old gloves as her family’s financial condition was not good. Despite that she didn’t lose hope and continued boxing. She has also won a medal in Serbia. I congratulate her and thank her parents for supporting her. pic.twitter.com/FtzYpze8Mh — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2018 PM Modi hails the 16-year-old Rajni There was a lot of discussion in media about a 16 year old daughter, Rajni who won a gold medal in Junior National Women Boxing Championship. When she expressed her wishes to learn boxing to her father, he did everything within his capacity and helped her: PM Modi at Mann Ki Baat. PM MOdi during his last Mann Ki Baat address referred to websites such as betterstory.com, yourstory.com, sanskritbharati.in and positiveindian.com and asked people to share such positive stories in an effort to initiate positive discussions among people. Asking people to diffuse negativity, he recognised the good efforts that are driven to spread positivity around. PM Modi talks about imortance of Kumbh Mela. "Kumbh Mela is beginning from Jan 15 in Prayagraj. Kumbh is huge as well as divine. UNESCO listed Kumbh in Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity last year," he says. PM Modi during MannkiBaat: Pune's 20-year-old Vedangi Kulkarni has become the fastest Asian woman to travel around the world on a cycle. For 159 days, she used to cycle 300km each day. Her passion for cycling is commendable. He spoke of how the cleanliness campaign 'Swacchh Bharat' mission has become successful as 3 lakh people gathered to participate in a cleanliness drive. Talking about healthcare and sanitation campaigns, PM Modi also encouraged doctors in Madhya Pradesh's Bijnor district for setting up free medical camps in the state. PM Modi paying tribute to those who have contributed to society and lost their lives in the past month. He speaks about Dr Jayachandran from Tamil Nadu and Sulagitti Naras from Karnataka for their work. He also spoke about upcoming sportspersons from different parts of the country and congratulated them for their efforts and success. Referring to Bogibeel bridge, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that nation's longest rail-cum-road bridge was dedicated to nation this month. Our daughters gave made us proud in 2018. PM Modi talks about Hanaya, young rising star from Jammu and Kashmir. It was during this very year that our country has successfully accomplished the Nuclear Triad, which means we are now armed with nuclear capabilities-in water, on land and in the sky as well. I sincerely hope that India’s journey on the path of advancement & progress continues through 2019 too. Taking her to newer heights with her inner strengths. In his monthly address via 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said that the top world’s rated agencies have accepted that, India is pulling its people out of poverty. In 2018,health insurance scheme, Ayushman Bharat was launched. Electricity reached every village of the country. World agencies recognise that India is pulling its citizens out of poverty at a record pace, says Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed thanks to the people for tuning in Mann Ki Baat for 51st editon. I hope that in 2019 too, India will continue its journey of growth and development, says PM Modi. Prime Minister Naredra Modi addresses 51st edition of Mann Ki Baat Today's will be the last edition of Modi's Mann Ki Baat in 2018. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand has become the first state where radios have been distributed to the BJP workers so that people can listen to 'Mann ki Baat'. "In terms of the reach & depth of communication, radio has been incomparable. I have been nursing that feeling ever since, acknowledging its power & strength. Hence when I became the Prime Minister, it was natural for me to turn towards a strong, effective medium," the prime minister said while responding to a question on why he choose radio over other means such as social media and mobile apps. During his last address, PM Modi talked about how radio "truly connected with the masses and that it was a mighty means of getting across". The prime minister said he deliberately kept "politics" out of his monthly radio address as the programme was about the aspirations of the people and not his or the government's achievements. In its previous episodes, he has covered issues of social, national as well as international implication: education of the girl child, tackling exam stress, climate change and drug menace. The 51st episode and the last edition for 2018 of Mann ki Baat will air at 11 am