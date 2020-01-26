  • search
    Mann Ki Baat: Narendra Modi to address nation at 6 pm today

    New Delhi, Jan 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 61st edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', on Sunday at 6 pm.

    The first address of PM Modi's monthly programme in 2020 will be done on the Republic Day, that is, January 26 at 6 pm, according to the official handle of 'Mann Ki Baat Updates.' This is also the first time when the timing of the programme has been changed to the evening.

    This timing of the programme has been changed for today from its usual 11 am to avoid a clash with the Republic Day function in the morning.

    The programme will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and Narendra Modi App at 6 pm on January 26.

    In his last address on December 29, the Prime Minister had urged people to take up tasks to uplift the poor and had stressed the need for buying indigenous products to support the artisans.

    He had, during the course of his address, also spoken about the Indian Space Research Organisation's plan to launch a satellite called Aditya to study the sun and had praised the women of Phoolpur for their efforts towards self-sufficiency.

    Story first published: Sunday, January 26, 2020, 9:35 [IST]
