Mann Ki Baat: Modi's first radio address to the nation at 11am after Pulwama attack

India

New Delhi, Feb 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on the 53rd episode of his monthly radio-broadcast Mann ki Baat' at 11 am on Sunday. It will be PM Modi's second broadcast of Mann Ki Baat this year. Also, this will be the prime minister's first 'Mann ki Baat' after the dastardly Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed by the Jaish-e-Mohammed.

The year's second edition of Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' will be broadcast on All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan.

The monthly radio show, where the prime minister shares his thoughts can also be heard live on the official Narendra Modi App. The programme will also be live-streamed on the Youtube channels of the Prime Minister's Office, AIR and DD News.

In his last address, the PM spoke about the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections and praised the Election Commission of India (ECI) for strengthening the democracy. He also urged youngsters to register themselves as voters this year, if they are eligible.