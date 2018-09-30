  • search

Mann Ki Baat: Modi to address 48th edition at 11 am today

By
    New Delhi, Sep 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on the 48th edition of his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme today. The program will be broadcasted on the entire network of All India Radio and Doordarshan at 11 am.

    Apart from it, the monthly radio programme will also be streamed on the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister's Office, Information and Broadcasting Ministry, AIR and DD News and will be simultaneously broadcast on AIR's website - www.allindiaradio.gov.in.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    AIR will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast. The regional language versions will also be repeated at 8 pm.

    In the 47th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' last month, Prime Minister Modi assured justice to Muslim women through Triple Talaq Bill. He also expressed his sympathy with those affected by recent floods in Kerala.

    Read more about:

    narendra modi doordarshan all india radio mann ki baat

    Story first published: Sunday, September 30, 2018, 9:11 [IST]
