    Mann Ki Baat: Modi stresses on 'Do Gajj doori', calls India's COVID-19 fight 'people-driven'

    New Delhi, Apr 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the 64th edition of his monthly radio program 'Mann Ki Baat' said that India's fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic is 'people-driven'.

    "Look around, you will see how India has taken up a people-drive battle against COVID-19. India's fight against COVID-19 is people-driven. Every Indian is a soldier in this fight," Modi said.

    Modi also spoke about the ongoing coronavirus situation in the country. From wearing of masks to the importance of social distancing, Modi in Mann Ki Baat, once again tried to reiterate the steps that citizens must take in this time of crisis.

    The Prime Minister also emphasised to eradicate the habit of 'spitting in public'.

    Stressing on social distancing, PM Modi said,"do gaj doori bahut hai zaruri (2-feet distance is very important) to contain COVID-19 spread.

    Earlier, in his 63rd edition of Mann Ki Baat, which aired on March 29, the prime minister had focused on the COVID-19 situation prevailing in the country.

    Mann Ki Baat: Modi hails contribution of state govts in fight against COVID-19 pandemic

    On April 14, the Prime Minister had announced an extension of the lockdown. On the occasion, he had also applauded the people's "restraint, penance and sacrifice".

    Story first published: Sunday, April 26, 2020, 12:36 [IST]
