Mann ki Baat 2.0: As water crisis looms, Modi urges people to conserve every drop

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, June 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he experienced a sense of emptiness during the time he did not get a chance to hold his radio programme Mann ki Baat.

He said, "I just used my words, my voice and that is why, I was not missing the programme. I was missing you. I was undergoing a bout of emptiness."

At a time when the water level in India's major reservoirs and river basins has fallen, Prime Minister pitched for conservation of rain water, saying there is a pressing need to make water conservation a mass movement on the lines of the cleanliness drive.

"In different parts, different methods may be adopted but the aim is same- to conserve every drop of water," he said.

Modi appealed to all Indians, including eminent people from all walks of life to create awareness on water conservation.

He also urged people to share knowledge of traditional methods of water conservation. "If you know about any individuals or NGOs working on water (conservation), do share the details," he said.

He asked people to use #JanShakti4JalShakti to upload their content relating to water conservation. Several cities across India are facing water shortage as water level in various dams and water bodies has gone down significantly.

On February 24, days before the Lok Sabha elections were announced, he had suspended his monthly broadcast for March and April. Confident of his return, PM Modi had said he will be back with the programme on the last Sunday of May.

High alert ahead of Amarnath Yatra: Here is how the pilgrimage is being guarded

The BJP-led NDA returned to power with a massive mandate and PM Modi was sworn in as the prime minister on May 30.

In his first term, PM Modi had addressed the nation on 53 occasions through his monthly broadcast after coming to power in 2014.

While discontinuing the programme, PM Modi had said he was doing so keeping in mind healthy democratic traditions.

Here are the Highlights

Once again next month we will meet again for another episode of Mann Ki Baat. I Thank all of you once again. Let me keep on listening to your thoughts, let me keep on understanding and cherish them. Similarly, Swami Rajarsrhi Muni the founder of Life Mission and Lakulish Yoga University was also honoured. Bihar Yoga Vidyalaya in Munger dedicated to yoga from past many decades was also honoured. Italy's Ms. Antonietta Rozzi, has started “Sarv Yoga International,” and popularized Yoga throughout Europe. Japan Yoga Niketan, has made Yoga popular throughout Japan. Yoga was not just practiced everywhere, but was also celebrated collectively. Once again, Yoga Day was celebrated together with fervor and enthusiasm, there were instances of three-four generations of each family coming together to participate on Yoga Day. Come let us join water conservation, and involve ourselves in making a list of more and more innovative methods to motivate people to conserve water. If any of you gets an opportunity to go to Porbandar, then there is a house behind the house of revered Bapu, where a 200-year old water tank still exists. Let us conserve every drop of water When people will join hands, water will be conserved. Today, through Mann Ki Baat programme, I am entreating 3 requests to the fellow countrymen. Keeping the importance of water in mind, a new Jalashakti Ministry has been created in the country. This will allow faster decision-making on all subjects related to water. Water scarcity affects many parts of the country every year. You will be surprised that only 8% of the water received from rains in the entire year is harvested in our country. Water is of great importance in our culture. I was reading your comments on Narendra Modi App and Mygov and I saw that many people have written a lot about the prevailing Water Problem. "Let Mann ki Baat march ahead strengthening the spirit of new India." I congratulate Election Commission and every person connected with the electioneering process and salute the aware voters of India. This is the first time ever, that women have enthusiastically voted, as much as men did. World’s highest located polling station too, is in India. At an altitude of 15,000 feet, it is located in the Lahaul Spiti region of Himachal Pradesh. In a remote area of Arunachal Pradesh, just for a lone woman voter, a polling station was created. In the 2019 Loksabha Election, India saw over 61 crore voters exercising their franchise. It was the largest democratic Election ever held in the world. Just recently, our country celebrated a mega festival of #democracy, a mammoth Election Campaign, from rich to poor, all were happily eager in this festival to decide the fate of their country. Perhaps, nowhere else in the world had citizens voted, without bothering about other rights & requirements, just for the sake of saving democracy. And the country had witnessed one such Election in 1977. The collective torment on the loss of democracy was evident. When Emergency was imposed, resistance against it was not limited to the political arena or politicians; the movement was not curtailed to the confines of prison cells. There was an outrage in the conscience of one and all. And that is why in the last episode of Mann Ki Baat, then, I effortlessly said that I would be back after a few months. When it was about to end, I had stated that we would meet once again after 3 or 4 months, people assigned a political hue to it, saying ‘Hey, Modi ji is so full of confidence, he is certain!’ The letters which steadily pour in for Mann Ki Baat, inputs that are received are entirely different from routine govt matters. I shall not reveal other things today, but I certainly want to tell you that perhaps in that solitary cave, I got an opportunity to fill up the vacuum caused due to the long pause that Mann Ki Baat had to go through. Amidst hectic Election engagements, many people asked me a flurry of questions on why I had gone up to Kedarnath Over last few months, many messages have poured in, with people stating that they have been missing Mann Ki Baat. When I read them, when I hear them, it gives me joy. It’s a warm feeling of kinship. There came a moment when I felt the need to reach out to you immediately after Elections concluded. Then I thought No! The established Sunday sequence should be maintained. But this Sunday has made one wait endlessly! I just used my words, my voice and that is why, I was not missing the programme. I was missing you. I was undergoing a bout of emptiness. It used to be a chat in a genial atmosphere amidst the warmth of one’s own family of 130 crore countrymen; we would listen, we would re-iterate; at times our expressions would turn into an inspiration for someone close to us. The rigours of Elections called for hectic preoccupation, but one thing that was missing was the sheer joy of Mann Ki Baat. For me, it was like experiencing a kind of void.