Mann Ki Baat: Modi remembers Sardar Patel, urges youth to join ‘Run for Unity’

New Delhi, Oct 28: The 49th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio address to the nation 'Mann ki baat' began at 11 am Sunday.

The programme is also being live streameded on the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister's Office, Information and Broadcasting Ministry, AIR and DD News.

Here are the Highlights:

PM Modi hailed India's tribal and indigenous people for their sustainable lifestyle in harmony with nature. "The Bishnoi community in the desert land of Rajasthan has shown us a way of environment protection. Specially, in context of serving trees, they prefer laying down their lives but cannot tolerate any harm to single tree," Modi said.

31st October marks the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabbhai Patel, & like every year, the youth of our nation is geared up to 'Run for Unity'. I appeal each one of you to participate in 'Run for Unity' in largest possible numbers: PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat.

Sardar Patel's Jayanti this yr will be even more special as on this day, we'll pay him true homage by dedicating 'Statue of Unity' to the nation. Located by the banks of river Narmada, the height of this idol is twice that of America's renowned 'Statue of Liberty'.

I was privileged to meet the talented para-athletes who participated in Asian Para Games held in Jakarta. Their spirit to overcome all adversaries is exemplary and inspiring. India created a new record in these games by winning 72 medals.

In his previous address, the prime minister had emphasised on the issue of world peace and said that India is committed to the cause and will do everything to encourage it but not at the cost of the nation's self-respect and sovereignty. He also pointed out that India is one of the largest contributors to various United Nations Peace Keeping Forces in terms of sending its personnel.