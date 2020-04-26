Mann Ki Baat: Modi hails contribution of state govts in fight against COVID-19 pandemic

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 26: The war against COVID-19 pandemic has become a people's movement in the country and the people are rising to the occasion to help each other, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his second Mann Ki Baat show amid the lockdown.

The Prime Minister also hailed the contribution of the state governments, saying, "hey have played a very active role".

"I would also like to commend our state governments for playing a very proactive role in dealing with this pandemic. The responsibilities being borne by local administrations and state governments are critical in the fight against Corona. Their hard work is worthy of commendation," PM Modi said in his monthly radio address Mann ki Baat today.

Key takeaways from PM Narendra Modi's Mann ki Baat

The number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 26,496 on Sunday, with the tally including 19,868 active cases, 824 deaths, 5,803 cured or discharged patients and one migrated patient, according to the Health Ministry figures.

On April 14, the Prime Minister had announced an extension of the lockdown. On the occasion, he had also applauded the people's "restraint, penance and sacrifice".

Meanwhile, the Delhi government agreed to implement the Home Ministry's order on opening of shops amid lockdown, PTI reported on Saturday, citing officials. Late on Friday, the Centre had issued guidelines on the opening of certain shops, while asserting the need to follow social distancing.