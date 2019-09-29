Home News India live

Mann Ki Baat LIVE: Banned e-cigarettes for better future of India, says PM Modi

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Sep 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared his thoughts with the people across the country and abroad in his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme on All India Radio at 11 AM. This was the 57th episode of the monthly radio programme.

Taking to Twitter, Modi reminded people to tune into his 'Mann ki Baat' programme on September 29.

Celebrating the power of 130 crore Indians, igniting a spirit of positivity across our nation.



Do tune in to another episode of #MannKiBaat tomorrow at 11 AM. pic.twitter.com/w6LRMRlsaO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2019

My dear countrymen, Namaskar ! Friends, in today’s episode of #MannKiBaat, I shall also talk about a great personality of the country, cherished by all Indians with respect and affection from the core of their hearts. There must be hardly an Indian citizen who does not show deep regard for her, does not revere her. She is elder to most of us and has been witness to myriad phases, different eras the country has passed through. We address her as “DIDI”…Lata Didi. She turns 90 today. Before leaving on the foreign tour, I was blessed with an opportunity to converse with her on the phone. My dear countrymen, with the advent of Navaratri today, the air is bound to be full of new hopes, new energy, newer zest and newer resolves, once again. After all, it’s the festival season. During festivals, families come together. Homes will be filled with joy! But… you must have felt this… there are many people around us who remain deprived of these celebrations. And this is what is termed as “Chiragh Tale Andhera”, darkness just beneath the lamp! Perhaps this adage is not just a set of words; for us, it is an order a philosophical thought, or an inspiration. Just think about it. The true joy radiating out of festivals is only when the darkness subsides and dissipates and a radiant glow emerges. Let us distribute joy, where there is a paucity of it… let it come naturally to us. On the one hand, when we experience the ‘Delivery In’ of sweetmeats, apparel, gifts and so on, let us think for a moment on the process of ‘Delivery Out’. At least in our homes, items that are in excess and thus, not required anymore, could be allocated for ‘Delivery Out’. Modi says,''The smiles thus accrued on the faces of numerous under privileged families will more than double your joy during festivals… your faces will be lit up with a glow that will brighten your Diwali immensely.'' My dear brothers and sisters, Laxmi, the goddess of wealth, makes an entry into each and every household in the form of fortune and prosperity. There must be numerous daughters amongst us who, through there perseverance, diligence and talent have brought glory to their families, society and the country. This Diwali, can we arrange programmes to honor the Laxmi of India? We could do something more; we could highlight the achievements of these daughters by sharing their achievements on social media, using the hashtag #BHARATKILAXMI. The way we jointly ran a mega campaign “#Selfiwithdaughter”, which spread globally.#PMonAIR #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/P6SmRU5SVs — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) September 29, 2019 We could do something more; we could highlight the achievements of these daughters by sharing their achievements on social media, using the hashtag #BHARATKILAXMI. The way we jointly ran a mega campaign “#Selfiwithdaughter”, which spread globally. #PMonAIR #MannKiBaat This time, let us do a campaign #BHARATKILAXMI. Encouraging the Laxmi of Bharat amounts to strengthening the paths of prosperity for the country and her citizens. My young student friends, first of all, I thank you for writing to me. Thank you for reading Exam Warriors more than twice and special thanks for pointing out shortcomings in the book I too heard the speech and watched the match. Sheer simplicity and maturity displayed by Medvedev touched everyone. It surely stirred me. He won hearts with humility and simplicity; epitome of spirit of sportsmanship in truest sense that he is, in letter & spirit. If you haven’t heard Medvedev’s speech yet, I shall urge you, especially young friends to watch this video. It holds much for people across the age and class spectra to see and learn. These are moments that go way beyond winning and losing, where victory and defeat cease to be. It is life that is victory. This has been beautifully articulated in our scriptures. The wisdom of our ancestors is truly praiseworthy. Our ancient texts observe: We all know that addiction to, #tobacco is very harmful for health and it becomes very difficult to quit this addiction. People who consume tobacco are vulnerable to high risk diseases like cancer, diabetes, blood pressure etc. Everyone knows that. Tobacco intoxication occurs due to the nicotine present in it. Brain development is hampered by its consumption during adolescence. But, today, I want to have a discourse with you on a new topic.

It will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News website www.newsonair.com and newsonair Mobile App. The programme will also be streamed live on the YouTube channels of the PMO, Information and Broadcasting Ministry, AIR and DD News.

AIR will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast. The regional language versions will also be repeated at 8 PM.

The PM usually addresses the nation every month on All India Radio. The aim of the programme is to deliver the voice of the PM to the general masses of the country. Launched on October 3, 2014, Mann ki Baat is first of its kind where the PM of the country speaks to the citizens of India.