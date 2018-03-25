Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday at 11 am. Modi is expected to speak on recently concluded Rajya Sabha polls. He is also expected to greet the nation on Ram Navami. The PM is likely to speak on the UP bypolls.

In his last address on February 25, Modi had said that technology and artificial intelligence must be used to enhance the lives of poor and underprivileged. He had also urged scientists to find a way in which artificial intelligence could be used to make life differently-abled easier.

Modi has said in a tweet that he would like people to share their ideas and suggestions on the Narendra Modi App and the My Gov Open Forum, and can also dial the toll free number 1800-11-7800 to record their message for the Prime Minister in Hindi or English.

People can also give a missed call on the number 1922 and follow the link received in SMS to directly give the suggestions to the Prime Minister.

Akashwani will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast. Regional language versions of the programme will also be repeated at 8 p.m.

