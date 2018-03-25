Mann Ki Baat: 'Will make India TB-free by 2025', says Modi

11:37 am
Easter reminds us of inspirational preaching of Lord Jesus Christ which has always impressed on mankind the message of peace, harmony, justice, mercy and compassion
The life, philosophy of Lord Mahavirji, the apostle of non-violence will inspire us all; I extend felicitations to all on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti
The day of Bhagwan Mahavir's birth anniversary is a day to remember his sacrifice and penance.
My dear countrymen, a spectrum of many festivals would dawn upon us in the next few days- Bhagwan Mahavir Jayanti, Hanuman Jayanti, Easter and the Baisakhi.
On the occasion of birth anniversary of Dr. Ambedkar from April 14 to May 5 Gram Swaraj Abhiyan is being organized
India is grateful to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar for his vision for irrigation, port development
We are deeply motivated by Dr. Ambedkar's emphasis on self-reliance
It was Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar who dreamt of vibrant cities with top infrastructure
Working on India's economic growth and fulfilling Dr. Ambedkar's dreams
It was Dr. Ambedkar who dreamt of India as an industrial powerhouse.
A target has been fixed to make the country TB-free by 2025
Presently, more than 3,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras have been opened across country and more than 800 medicines being made available there at affordable price
Efforts being extensively undertaken to make Health Care accessible & affordable, make it easily accessible and affordable for common man
Less than 100 days left for the 4th International Day of Yoga. Let us think of ways through which we can ensure more people join the programme and embrace Yoga
Yoga has to be made popular among youth, senior citizens, men & women from all age groups through interesting ways
Yoga has attained worldwide recognition as a measure of preventive health care; #Yoga is a guarantee of both fitness and wellness
In health sector nation has now moved ahead from conventional approach
My dear countrymen, this year Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary celebrations will begin
Efforts are on to connect local village mandis to wholesale market and then on with the global market
It has been decided that the MSP of notified crops will be fixed at least one and a half times of their cost
Brothers and sisters, in this year’s budget a big decision has been taken to ensure that farmers get a fair price for their produce
Our farmers in Meghalaya, in the year 2015-16, achieved record production as compared to the last five years
It was a pleasant experience for me to talk to our farmer brothers and sisters and scientists and to listen and understand their experiences in farming and getting to know about innovations in agricultural sector
How attached was Mahatma Gandhi to the soil, the farms & the farmer is reflected gets reflected from this sentence in which he said
I feel that each farmer should get connected to DD Kisan Channel of Doordarshan, view it and adopt those practices in his/ her own farm
When I heard the story of Kanpur based Dr. Ajit Mohan Choudhary, of how he visits the underprivileged on footpaths and offers free medicines to them, it gives one an opportunity to feel the sense of brotherhood that prevails in the country
The coming months are very important for farmers. That is why voraciously all letters, agriculture have come in
When I get to read in your letters how a rickshaw puller from Karimgunj in Assam, Ahmed Ali, built nine schools for underprivileged children, I witness firsthand the indomitable will-power this country possesses
Our farmer brothers & sisters have written on Kisan Melas, Farmer Carnivals and activities revolving around farming, being held across country
Anagha, Jayesh and many other children from Chennai have written & posted to me their heartfelt thoughts on gratitude cards, the post script to book Exam Warriors
Recalling, President of France Emmanuel Macron paid a visit to Kashi, Varanasi-based Shriman Prashant Kumar has written that glimpses of that visit were extremely touching, appealing & left a deep impact: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 42nd edition of Mann Ki Baat
This time, people have written to me about exams, the upcoming vacations, water conservation among other issues: PM
Yogesh Bhadresa Ji has asked me to speak to the youth concerning their health...Yogesh ji, I have decided to speak on ‘Fit India’. In fact, all young people can come together to launch a movement of 'Fit India' : PM
I shall also request listeners of Mann Ki Baat who are engaged in the field of Sanskrit, to ponder over ways & means to take Komalji’s suggestion forward: PM
I read a post on MyGov by Komal Thakkar ji, where she referred to starting on-line courses for Sanskrit. Alongwith being IT professional, your love for Sanskrit has gladdened me. I have instructed the concerned department to convey to you efforts being made in this direction: PM
Just like every time earlier, I have received a rather large number of letters, e-mails, phone calls and comments from people across India, says PM
PM Modi conveys greetings on Ram Navami