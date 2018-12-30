Mann Ki Baat LIVE: Hope India will continue its journey of development, says PM Modi

New Delhi, Dec 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation via his radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, on Sunday. The monthly radio programme will be aired on All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan and relayed on other channels.

The programme will also be streamed on the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister's Office, Information and Broadcasting Ministry, AIR and DD News. Prime Minister's monthly radio broadcast completed 50 episodes last month.

PM Modi Mann Ki Baat LIVE updates:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed thanks to the people for tuning in Mann Ki Baat for 51st editon. I hope that in 2019 too, India will continue its journey of growth and development, says PM Modi. Prime Minister Naredra Modi addresses 51st edition of Mann Ki Baat Today's will be the last edition of Modi's Mann Ki Baat in 2018. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand has become the first state where radios have been distributed to the BJP workers so that people can listen to 'Mann ki Baat'. "In terms of the reach & depth of communication, radio has been incomparable. I have been nursing that feeling ever since, acknowledging its power & strength. Hence when I became the Prime Minister, it was natural for me to turn towards a strong, effective medium," the prime minister said while responding to a question on why he choose radio over other means such as social media and mobile apps. During his last address, PM Modi talked about how radio "truly connected with the masses and that it was a mighty means of getting across". The prime minister said he deliberately kept "politics" out of his monthly radio address as the programme was about the aspirations of the people and not his or the government's achievements. In its previous episodes, he has covered issues of social, national as well as international implication: education of the girl child, tackling exam stress, climate change and drug menace. The 51st episode and the last edition for 2018 of Mann ki Baat will air at 11 am