Mann ki Baat: Let us join hands to curb single-use plastic from Oct 2, says PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his thoughts with the people of the country in his popular radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, at 11 am on Sunday. The programme was boadcasted on All India Radio, DD and Narendra Modi mobile app. This was his third radio programme since he was re-elected for a second term in May.

While addressing media, Modi pitched for launching a "new mass movement" against single-use plastic from October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

In his monthly radio address 'Mann ki Baat', the prime minister said when the country observes the 150 birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, "we will launch a new mass movement against use of plastic".

He also called for efforts to ensure proper collection and storage of plastic to save the environment.

In his Independence Day address also , Modi had urged citizens to eliminate single-use plastic and suggested that shopkeepers provide eco-friendly bags to customers. His push against single-use plastic is being seen as an effort to prevent environmental degradation.