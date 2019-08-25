Home News India live

Mann ki Baat: Let us join hands to curb single-use plastic, says PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his thoughts with the people of the country in his popular radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, at 11 am on Sunday. This was his third radio programme since he was re-elected for a second term in May.

Let us proceed, enjoying our inner bliss, expressing our spirit of service. Many many Thanks. Namaskar My dear countrymen, all of you will remember that the 29th of August is celebrated as 'National Sports Day' Come, let us look anew at India which Swami Vivekananda had seen and let us put in practice the inherent strength of India realized by Swami Vivekananda. We possess everything within us, let us proceed with con My dear countrymen, who can forget the historic speech of Swami Vivekananda delivered on September 11, 1893 Whenever we talk about nature and wildlife, we only talk about conservation. But, we now have to move beyond conservation and think about compassion The Tiger Summit took place in 2010 at St. Petersburg, Russia. At this summit, a resolution was taken expressing concern about the dwindling tiger population in the world Our country is full of diversity and this wide range of diversity will also inculcate variations within you as a teacher. Your life will be enriched Some people ask me one thing albeit with some hesitation -Modi ji, you were speaking in Hindi and Bear Grylls does not know Hindi, so how did you carry on such a fast conversation between the two of you? It is my firm belief that people want to know the steps taken in the direction of climate justice and clean environment in India Whoever I meet or wherever there is a chance to talk, the focus is on Wildlife, discussions about the environment, the Tiger, the Asiatic Lion, evolution etc. and I am amazed how interested people are in nature People have expressed a desire to know more about the 'Man vs. Wild’ television episode aired on Discovery Channel There are many little things that can be employed in our country’s effective fight against malnutrition. The Prime Minister has been speaking on various important issues through the monthly programme, which is aired on the last Sunday of every month. In the last edition of Mann Ki Baat which was aired a week before the abrogation of Article 370, Prime Minister Modi had discussed Kashmir, saying that "those who spread hatred will never succeed in their nefarious plans". He had also asserted that the power of development was stronger than the might of "bullets and bombs". He also spok about several issues, including the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 mission, water conservation etc. 