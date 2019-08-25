Mann ki Baat: Let us join hands to curb single-use plastic, says PM Modi

  • search
    New Delhi, Aug 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his thoughts with the people of the country in his popular radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, at 11 am on Sunday. The programme was boadcasted on All India Radio, DD and Narendra Modi mobile app. This was his third radio programme since he was re-elected for a second term in May.

    Modi to share his Mann Ki Baat at 11 AM

    Akashvani will broadcast Mann Ki Baat in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast. The programme can also be heard on mobile phones by giving a missed call on 1922.

    The live broadcast of 'Mann Ki Baat' can be followed on - https://www.narendramodi.in/mann-ki-baat, http://allindiaradio.gov.in/ and DD National, DD News and DD Bharti.

    Stay tuned for LIVE updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    11:37 AM, 25 Aug
    Let us proceed, enjoying our inner bliss, expressing our spirit of service. Many many Thanks. Namaskar
    11:35 AM, 25 Aug
    My dear countrymen, all of you will remember that the 29th of August is celebrated as 'National Sports Day'
    11:35 AM, 25 Aug
    Come, let us look anew at India which Swami Vivekananda had seen and let us put in practice the inherent strength of India realized by Swami Vivekananda. We possess everything within us, let us proceed with con
    11:31 AM, 25 Aug
    My dear countrymen, who can forget the historic speech of Swami Vivekananda delivered on September 11, 1893
    11:31 AM, 25 Aug
    Whenever we talk about nature and wildlife, we only talk about conservation. But, we now have to move beyond conservation and think about compassion
    11:27 AM, 25 Aug
    The Tiger Summit took place in 2010 at St. Petersburg, Russia. At this summit, a resolution was taken expressing concern about the dwindling tiger population in the world
    11:27 AM, 25 Aug
    Our country is full of diversity and this wide range of diversity will also inculcate variations within you as a teacher. Your life will be enriched
    11:27 AM, 25 Aug
    Some people ask me one thing albeit with some hesitation -Modi ji, you were speaking in Hindi and Bear Grylls does not know Hindi, so how did you carry on such a fast conversation between the two of you?
    11:25 AM, 25 Aug
    It is my firm belief that people want to know the steps taken in the direction of climate justice and clean environment in India
    11:24 AM, 25 Aug
    Whoever I meet or wherever there is a chance to talk, the focus is on Wildlife, discussions about the environment, the Tiger, the Asiatic Lion, evolution etc. and I am amazed how interested people are in nature
    11:24 AM, 25 Aug
    People have expressed a desire to know more about the 'Man vs. Wild’ television episode aired on Discovery Channel
    11:22 AM, 25 Aug
    There are many little things that can be employed in our country’s effective fight against malnutrition. Today, due to lack of awareness, both poor and affluent families are affected by malnutrition
    11:22 AM, 25 Aug
    In many states, people run meal campaigns on certain dates
    11:20 AM, 25 Aug
    11:19 AM, 25 Aug
    ‘Mutthi Bhar Dhaanya’ initiative has turned into a big movement in Nashik. During harvest period, Anganwadi workers collect handful of rice grain from people. This grain is used to make piping hot food for children & women
    11:19 AM, 25 Aug
    Under the ‘Poshan Abhiyaan’ campaign, nutrition made available with the help of modern scientific methods is being converted into a mass movement all over the country
    11:18 AM, 25 Aug
    Let us celebrate Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary as a special ‘Shramdaan’ Festival, where everyone will donate one’s own labour
    11:18 AM, 25 Aug
    When we celebrate Bapu’s 150th birth anniversary, we shall not only dedicate to him an India that is Open Defecation Free, but also shall lay the foundation of a new revolution against plastic, by people themselves, throughout the country
    11:18 AM, 25 Aug
    Home or the neighbourhood lane, street circles, crossings, or drains, schools and colleges … we have to involve ourselves in a Mega campaign of ensuring cleanliness at public places
    11:18 AM, 25 Aug
    O glorious children of Mother India, you may remember that for the last few years, we have been running a countrywide campaign ‘Swachchata Hi Sewa’, ‘the quest for cleanliness is service
    11:15 AM, 25 Aug
    Once again, along with greetings on Gandhiji’s 150th birth anniversary, I express my expectations from every Indian, of one resolve or the other
    11:14 AM, 25 Aug
    Before the Haripura (Congress) Session, in 1937-38, Mahatma Gandhi had invited the then Principal of Shantiniketan Kala Bhavan, Nandlal Bose
    11:14 AM, 25 Aug
    There is a famous art show called the Venice Biennale’. This time, in the India Pavilion at the Venice Biennale’, a very interesting exhibition based on memories of Gandhiji was organized. Of special interest were Haripura Panel
    11:13 AM, 25 Aug
    A few months ago, I was in Dandi. In our Freedom struggle, the salt satyagrah at Dandi was an important turning point. There I’d inaugurated a state of the art museum dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi
    11:13 AM, 25 Aug
    There could be a Ladies’ club! Routine tasks of a modern day Ladies’ club shall be taken up, but besides that, let all members of the Ladies’ club come together & perform an activity of service! We can do a lot
    11:13 AM, 25 Aug
    I have been extremely fortunate to have been blessed with the opportunity to visit a number of significant places associated with revered Mahatma Gandhi and pay my homage
    11:12 AM, 25 Aug
    Mahatma Gandhi, of course, became the voice of innumerable Indians, in the larger backdrop of upholding human values & human dignity; in a way, he had become the voice of the world
    11:12 AM, 25 Aug
    Gandhiji emphasized not only on the spirit of service, but also on the inner happiness it led to
    11:11 AM, 25 Aug
    Mahatma Gandhiji shared an unbreakable bond with truth; he shared a similar unique bond with the spirit of service
    11:11 AM, 25 Aug
    Mahatma Gandhi served the poor, the destitute, the weak and the hungry… he took it as life’s prime duty. He presented shining examples through the medium of service in his own life
