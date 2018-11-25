Mann Ki Baat: Modi to deliver 50th episode at 11 am today

New Delhi, Nov 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts with the people in India and abroad in his Mann Ki Baat programme on All India Radio at 11 AM today.

It will be the 50th episode of the monthly programme. It will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan.

The programme that was started in October 2014, months after the Modi government assumed office, is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month and has covered a gamut of issues from drug abuse to the government's ambitious Swachhta programme.

The programme will also be streamed on the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister's Office, Information and Broadcasting Ministry, AIR and DD News. It will be simultaneously broadcast on AIR's website http://www.allindiaradio.gov.in.

All India Radio will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast.

The regional language versions will also be repeated at 8 PM.