  • search

Mann Ki Baat: Modi to deliver 50th episode at 11 am today

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Nov 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts with the people in India and abroad in his Mann Ki Baat programme on All India Radio at 11 AM today.

    Mann Ki Baat: Modi to deliver 50th episode at 11 am today

    It will be the 50th episode of the monthly programme. It will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan.

    The programme that was started in October 2014, months after the Modi government assumed office, is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month and has covered a gamut of issues from drug abuse to the government's ambitious Swachhta programme.

    The programme will also be streamed on the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister's Office, Information and Broadcasting Ministry, AIR and DD News. It will be simultaneously broadcast on AIR's website http://www.allindiaradio.gov.in.

    All India Radio will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast.

    The regional language versions will also be repeated at 8 PM.

    Read more about:

    mann ki baat narendra modi

    Story first published: Sunday, November 25, 2018, 8:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 25, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue