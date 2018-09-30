Mann Ki Baat: PM praises Armed forces; remembers Mahatma Gandhi

New Delhi, Sep 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the 48th edition of his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme. The program will be broadcasted on the entire network of All India Radio and Doordarshan at 11 am.

Apart from it, the monthly radio programme will also be streamed on the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister's Office, Information and Broadcasting Ministry, AIR and DD News and will be simultaneously broadcast on AIR's website - www.allindiaradio.gov.in.

My dear countrymen, be it Navratri, Durgapuja or Vijayadashmi, I offer all my heartfelt greetings to all of you on account of these holy festivals. Thank you! Even this year, we should try to organize Run For Unity in our village, town, city or metropolis. This is the best way to remember Sardar Saheb, because he worked for the unity of our nation throughout his lifetime The month of October heralds, Jai Prakash Narayan ji's birth anniversary, the beginning of the birth centenary of Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindiaji. These luminaries have been infusing inspiration in all of us and we offer our heartfelt tributes to them As a society, we need to understand the importance of human rights and inculcate them into practice - this is the very basis of SabKa Saath–SabKa Vikas For a healthy society, and for lofty democratic values I feel that, it is a very hope inspiring event. Today, with NHRC operating at national level, 26 State Human Rights Commissions have also been constituted In its journey of 25 years, it has created an atmosphere of hope and confidence in the countrymen NHRC has instilled widespread awareness of human rights and has played an important role in preventing their misuse In the emblem of our National Human Rights Commission, the ideal mantra harking back to Vedic period- "Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah" is inscribed Our most beloved leader, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the former Prime Minister of our country, had clearly said that human rights are not analien concept for us NHRC has not only protected human rights but has also promoted respect for human dignity over the years PM speaks about the importance of human rights. He congratulated the National Human Rights Commission on completing 25 years. Mahatma Gandhi International Sanitation Convention will conclude on 2nd October, 2018 with the commencement of Bapu’s 150th Birth Anniversary celebrations This time India is hosting the biggest Sanitation Convention of the world so far, the Mahatma Gandhi International Sanitation Convention A movement #SwachhtaHiSewa was launched on the 15th of September. Crores of people got connected with this movement and luckily I also got a chance to participate in the voluntary cleanliness shramdaan with the children of Delhi’s Ambedkar School His slogan “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan” is hall mark of his grand personality. It was the result of his selfless service to nation that in a brief tenure of about one and a half years he gave to our jawans & farmers the mantra to reach pinnacle of success Lal Bahadur Shastriji had a unique quality in that, he was very humble outwardly but he was rock solid from inside Two days later, we shall celebrate the birth anniversary of Shastriji along with respected Bapu’s birth anniversary For example, think of purchasing Khadi and handloom products on special occasions; this will benefit many weavers My dear countrymen, when Gandhiji said that by maintaining cleanliness, freedom will be won then he probably was not aware how this would happen. But this did happen and India got freedom This is the mantra of Gandhiji, this is the message of Gandhiji and I firmly believe that a small step of yours can surely bring about a very big benefit in the life of the poorest and the most underprivileged person And in that too, one who has put in physical labour, who has invested money, who has applied skill must get some benefit Keeping this mantra of Gandhiji in mind while making any purchases during 150th Anniversary of Gandhiji, we must make it a point to see that our purchase must benefit one of our countrymen I will feel much happier if my purchase will benefit the poorest of the poor PM congratulates the people of India on the success of the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' movement. Naval officer Abhilash Tomy is a very courageous officer, he is the first Indian to circumnavigate the globe in a small boat without the help of modern technology My dear countrymen, a few days ago, Officer Abhilash Tomy of our Navy was struggling between life and death. The whole country was concerned about saving Tomy Making a difference in the lives of others through our actions Bapu gave an inspirational mantra to all of us which is known as Gandhi Ji’s Talisman. This Mantra is extremely relevant today: PM Gandhi Ji was a Lok Sangrahak. He endeared himself to people across all sections of society. The Gandhi charter that continues to inspire us all 2nd October will be special this year- it marks the start of Gandhi Ji's 150th birth anniversary celebrations. The Indian Air Force is at the forefront of relief and rescue work during times of disasters Be it the relief and rescue work or disaster management, our country is indebted to our Air Force for the commendable efforts of our Air Warrior The Air Force defeated the enemy at Tiger Hill by carrying out air sorties on their positions round the clock For decades, our brave soldiers wearing blue helmets have played a stellar role in ensuring maintenance of World Peace India is one of the largest contributors to various United Nations Peace Keeping Forces in terms of sending forces personnel We have never eyed someone else’s territory maliciously. This in itself was our commitment & dedication towards peace In the two world-wars fought in the 20th century, over a lakh of our soldiers made the Supreme Sacrifice; that too in a war where we were not involved in any way Our soldiers will give a befitting reply to whosoever makes an attempt to destroy the atmosphere of peace and progress in our Nation A day such as Paraakaram Prava reminds our youth of the glorious heritage of our Army. It also inspires us to maintain the unity & integrity of the country We remembered that surgical strike carried out in 2016, where our soldiers gave a befitting reply to the audacity of a proxy war under the garb of terrorism Yesterday, 125 cr Indians celebrated the Paraakram Parva, the festival of Valour Every Indian, irrespective of region, caste, religion, sect or language, is ever eager to express joy and show solidarity with our soldiers My dear countrymen, Namaskar! There must be hardly any Indian who doesn’t feel proud of our Armed Forces, our army jawans, our soldiers PM Modi to begin his Mann Ki Baat shortly.

