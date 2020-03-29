Mann ki Baat: Keep patience and follow the coronavirus lockdown, says Modi

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 29: In his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the Coronavirus is bent on killing people therefore entire humanity must unite and resolve to eliminate it.

While addressing the nation, PM called the fight against COVID-19 a battle of life and death.

Modi said,''Coronavirus is posing a challenge to Knowledge, science, rich-poor, strong-weak alike. It is not confined to any nation's borders, nor does it makes the distinction of region or season.''

''Keep patience and follow the coronavirus lockdown. Don't take this lightly. Many still do not know the gravity of the situation. If you violate the lockdown, then it will be difficult to solve the problem. Health is a source of all pleasures,'' Modi said.

There are many soldiers who are fighting Coronavirus, not in the confines of their homes but outside their homes. These are our front line soldiers-especially our brothers and sisters on duty as nurses, doctors & paramedical staff,'' he said.

The Prime Minister said that during the last few days, he spoke to few such people over the phone, boosting their zeal, in turn raising his own enthusiasm too and have learned a lot from them.

He said,''Doctors' sacrifices remind him of ancient Hindu sage who said one who serves patients without financial motive is real doctor.''

More than 30,000 people have died worldwide in the coronavirus pandemic, two-thirds of them in Europe, according to an AFP tally on Saturday, 28 March.

India saw the highest jump in COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours ahead of this, with 185 patients testing positive for the virus. The total number of cases, as on Sunday, is 979, which includes 25 deaths, and 86 recoveries according to the Union Health Ministry.