'Mann Ki Baat': 'India stands shoulder to shoulder with people of Kerala'

New Delhi, Aug 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his thoughts with the people in India and abroad in his Mann Ki Baat programme on All India Radio at 11 am on Sunday. He once again expressed his commitment towards helping people in Kerala who have been displaced or have suffered losses in the aftermath of unprecedented floods in the state.

Modi also commended the rescue and relief work being carried out by the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, BSF, CISF and RAF. The death toll in Kerala since August 8 has reached 265 with several estimates saying around 8.69 lakh people are still in 2287 relief camps.

This was the 47th episode of the monthly programme, which was broadcasted on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan.

Here are the Highlights:

We will keep meeting through Mann Ki Baat, and will keep sharing matters close to our hearts. We will join hands in taking our country forward with heartfelt vigor. With these feelings, I extend my best wishes to you all. Thanks. We shall meet. My dear countrymen! There is a mood of festivity and with this the preparations for Diwali also begin. While observing Engineers Day, we should think of the future as well. Workshops should be held at different places. What are the things we need to learn in the changing times? What do we need to teach? What do we need to connect to? . All of us have seen houses and buildings being constructed of bricks and stones but can you imagine that about twelve hundred years ago, a giant mountain which was single stone mountain was give the shape of an elegant, huge and a unique –temple. Among those winning medals for our country are large number of our daughters which is very positive sign; Once again, I congratulate medal winners at Asian Games and also wish remaining players perform well. Many good wishes to you all on National Sports Day. Indian players are performing exceedingly well in shooting and wrestling but our players are winning medals in those competitions too, in which our performance has not been so good earlier-like WUSHU,ROWING. They are not just medals but evidence of high spirits of Indian players. In the Monsoon session, this time, everyone jointly presented an ideal approach. Today, I publicly express my heartfelt gratitude to all MP’s. No civil society can tolerate any kind of injustice towards the woman-power of the country. With this point in view Parliament has made a provision of strictest punishment by passing the Criminal Act Amendment Bill. My dear countrymen ! The monsoon session of Parliament ended just a few days back.This Monsoon session of Parliament will always be remembered as a session for social justice and youth welfare. For many years in India, the political culture of forming a very large cabinet was being misused to constitute jumbo cabinets not only to create a divide but also to appease political leaders. Atalji changed it. As soon as the people in our country and abroad heard of the demise of Atalji on 16th August, everyone drowned in sadness. He was a leader who gave up his position as Prime Minister fourteen years ago. Kirti from Ghaziabad, Swati Vats from Sonepat, brother Praveen from Kerala, Dr. Swapan Banerjee from WB, Akhilesh Pandey from Bihar and numerous others written on Narendra Modi Mobile App and MyGov asking me to speak on various aspects of Atalji’s life. My dear countrymen ! I was looking into the suggestions received for “Mann Ki Baat”. The subject about which most of the people from across the country have written is “Our revered Atal Bihari Vajpayee”. Once again on behalf of all Indians, I would like to re assure each & everyone in Kerala and other affected places that at this moment of calamity, the entire country stands by them. At this moment of hardship & agony, their service stands out as a shining example. The capability, commitment & controlling situation through rapid decisions of the NDRF have made them a cynosure of every Indian’s eye, worthy of respect & admiration My dear countrymen, the monsoon comes along, bringing a new ray of hope to our toiling farmers. It provided much needed succor to the scorched trees & shrubs, and to parched water bodies; on the other hand excessive rainfall causes devastating floods. When a guru imparts even an iota of knowledge to the student, there is no material or wealth on the entire earth that the student can make use of, to repay the guru. We must abide by the same essence, the same spirit as we celebrate Teachers Day. Those who are well acquainted with Sanskrit Subhashitas – epigrammatic verses, know very well that it is possible to make a crisp, precise statement, using very few words through the usage of subhashitas. Those who are well acquainted with Sanskrit Subhashitas – epigrammatic verses, know very well that it is possible to make a crisp, precise statement, using very few words through the usage of subhashitas. Today, at times, in order to communicate more assertively, we tend to make use of English Quotations or even sher-o-shayari-urdu poetry. You will be astonished to know that Sanskrit is a language that possesses the capacity for infinite word formation with two thousand verb roots, 200 suffixes & 22 prefixes; coupled with compounds, the possibility of word-creation is limitless. You will be pleased to know that even today, residents of village Mattur in Shivamoga district of Karnataka use Sanskrit as their lingua franca. India takes great pride in the fact that Tamil is the most ancient of world languages. We Indians also feel proud that from Vedic times to the modern day, Sanskrit language has played a stellar role in the universal spread of knowledge. I am extremely thankful to young Chinmayee for touching upon this subject. Friends, apart from Raksha Bandhan, Shravan Poornima is also celebrated as Sanskrit Day. In Maharashtra, our young friends must be busy with preparations of the ‘Dahi-Handi’,festive ritual of the human pyramid breaking the curd filled earthen pot. Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on festive occasions of Rakshabandhan and Janmashtami. In a few days from now, we shall celebrate the festive occasion of Janmashtami. My dear countrymen, Namaskar. Today, entire country is celebrating Rakshabandhan. Heartiest greetings to all fellow citizens on this auspicious occasion.

It will also be streamed on the YouTube channels of the PMO, I&B Ministry, AIR and DD News and will be simultaneously broadcast on AIR's website - www.allindiaradio.gov.in.

AIR will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast. The regional language versions will also be repeated at 8 in the evening.

PM Modi, in the 46th edition, remembered India's noted freedom fighter Chandra Shekhar Azad. He also highlighted the significance of Yoga and hailed the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

On 3 October 2014, on the occasion of Vijayadashami, the first programme was aired.