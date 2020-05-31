Mann Ki Baat: India is opening up slowly, be extra vigilant says PM Modi

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through the 65th edition of his Mann Ki Baat and said that India is opening up slowly and returning to normal amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

Addressing the country in his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi, however, said that people should be extra vigilant. He said that passenger train services, buses and flights have resumed and Shramik Special trains are operational to ferry migrants back. He said that passenger train services, buses and flights have resumed and Shramik Special trains are operational to ferry migrants back.

The Prime Minister also praised the countrymen saying "India's fight against COVID-19 is people-driven and country's 'seva shakti' is visible in this battle".

Meanwhile, the government has already announced the 'Unlock-1' guidelines that will be followed for the next month as economic activities look set to resume in a phased manner.

PM Modi will most likely deliberate on how India should and will tackle to coronavirus pandemic going forward along with the resumption of economic activities. As of Saturday, India has had 1.73 lakh coronavirus cases and 4,971.

The 65th edition of 'Mann ki Baat' comes a day after the one-year anniversary of the second term of the Modi government.

In the last Mann ki Baat address on April 26, PM Modi had said that wearing masks and maintaining public hygiene will have to become India's new reality. The prime minister had cautioned the citizens against feeling complacent about the disease as it is far from over.