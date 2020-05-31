  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mann Ki Baat: India is opening up slowly, be extra vigilant says PM Modi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through the 65th edition of his Mann Ki Baat and said that India is opening up slowly and returning to normal amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

    Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi to address nation at 11am today, focus likely on Unlock 1

    Addressing the country in his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi, however, said that people should be extra vigilant. He said that passenger train services, buses and flights have resumed and Shramik Special trains are operational to ferry migrants back. He said that passenger train services, buses and flights have resumed and Shramik Special trains are operational to ferry migrants back.

    The Prime Minister also praised the countrymen saying "India's fight against COVID-19 is people-driven and country's 'seva shakti' is visible in this battle".

    Meanwhile, the government has already announced the 'Unlock-1' guidelines that will be followed for the next month as economic activities look set to resume in a phased manner.

    Unlock 1.0: Decision to re-open Schools, colleges in July after assessing situation

    PM Modi will most likely deliberate on how India should and will tackle to coronavirus pandemic going forward along with the resumption of economic activities. As of Saturday, India has had 1.73 lakh coronavirus cases and 4,971.

    The 65th edition of 'Mann ki Baat' comes a day after the one-year anniversary of the second term of the Modi government.

    In the last Mann ki Baat address on April 26, PM Modi had said that wearing masks and maintaining public hygiene will have to become India's new reality. The prime minister had cautioned the citizens against feeling complacent about the disease as it is far from over.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus narendra modi mann ki baat

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue