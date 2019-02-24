Mann Ki Baat: Modi signs off, says will hold season 2 in May post elections

India

New Delhi, Feb 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the 53rd episode of his monthly radio-broadcast Mann ki Baat' at 11 am on Sunday. It will be PM Modi's second broadcast of Mann Ki Baat this year. Also, this will be the prime minister's first 'Mann ki Baat' after the dastardly Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed by the Jaish-e-Mohammed.

The year's second edition of Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' will be broadcast on All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan.

With the power of your blessings, once again I shall begin this series of conversations through ‘Mann Ki Baat’… and shall keep doing ‘Mann Ki Baat’ with you for years: In maintaining respect for healthy democratic traditions, the next episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will be broadcast on the last Sunday of the month of May. Friends, elections are the biggest celebration of democracy. In the next two months, we will be busy in the hurly-burly of the general elections. I myself will also be a candidate during this election. During conversation with one of Divyang, a visually challenged young man mentioned that he happened to be a stage artist, and specialized in mimicry during entertainment programs, so just like that I asked him as to who all he could imitate! And he told me that he could mimic PM My dear countrymen, some days ago I went to Kashi and there I got a chance to spend time with my divyang brothers and sisters. My dear countrymen, no mention of India can be complete without citing its festivals. In a few days from now, Mahashivrartri will be celebrated, and that too on a Monday, and when a Shivratri falls on a Monday, it becomes all that special in our heart of our hearts! All the students, their teachers and parents can watch the recording of this entire event on YouTube, and I take this opportunity to wish all the best to all my ’exam warriors’, for their upcoming examinations. All the students, their teachers and parents can watch the recording of this entire event on YouTube, and I take this opportunity to wish all the best to all my ’exam warriors’, for their upcoming examinations. One of the focal points of '#ParikshaPeCharcha' was that there were lively interactions on various topics related with the entire process of examinations. There are many such aspects which emerged out of these discussions which are definitely going to be beneficial for students. A few weeks ago, an immense event entitled 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' was organised in Delhi in format of a Town Hall programme. In this Town Hall programme, I had the opportunity to talk with crores of students from India and abroad, and also with their parents and teachers. My best wishes to all the students who’re going to appear for their examinations, their parents and all the teachers as well. My dear countrymen, exam time in schools throughout nation is soon going to dawn upon us. In next few weeks various education boards across country will initiate process for board examinations of 10th and 12th standards. If you know a poor person who is unable to procure treatment due to lack of money, do inform him about PMJAY scheme. My dear countrymen, today I wish to narrate a heart rending experience with you which I’ve been wanting to do past few days. At present, whenever I’m touring, it is my sincere effort to meet people beneficiaries of ‘PMJAY’ scheme under Ayushman Bharat’s umbrella. Madurai Chinna Pillai is same person who at first tried to empower downtrodden and the exploited through the Kalanjiyam movement in Tamil Nadu and initiated community based micro financing. Among recipients of Padma award, Shabbir Sayyed of Marathwada is known as the servant of Gau-Mata. The manner he has spent his entire life in the service of Gau-mata, is unique in itself Take case of Abdul Ghafoor Khatri of Gujarat, who has done an amazing job of reviving traditional Rogan painting form of Kutch. I had gifted a Rogan painting titled 'Tree of Life' done by Abdul Gafoor, to former President of USA, Mr. Barack Obama. You must have heard about Odisha's Daitari Nayak, who is not nicknamed 'Canal Man of Odisha' for nothing, he chiselled through mountain literally with his hands and carved 3 kilometers long canal in his village, and put to rest forever problem of irrigation and water My beloved countrymen, this year too, there was a great buzz about Padma award. Today as we head towards a new India, in which we want to honour those who are doing their work at the grass-root level without any care for a reward. The 44th amendment, made it mandatory that the proceedings of Parliament and Legislative Assemblies were made public through the newspapers. Coincidentally, 3rd of March is also birth anniversary of Jamsetji Tata. He further states that despite both personalities hailing from diverse family backgrounds, they enriched legacy and history of Jharkhand During former PM Desai tenure, 44th constitutional amendment was introduced. This was important because 42nd amendment which was brought during emergency, curtailed powers of Supreme Court and implemented provisions which stood to violate our democratic values was struck down. My dear countrymen, our former Prime Minister Morarji Desai was born on the 29th of February. All of you know that this day comes just once in four years. A simple, peace loving personality, Morarji bhai was one of the most disciplined leaders. Jamsetji Tata knew very well that making India a hub of science, technology and industry was imperative for her future. It was his vision that culminated in the establishment of the Tata Institute of Science, which we know as Indian Institute of Science today. Birsa Munda, Jamsetji Tata brought glory & honour not just to Jharkhand, but entire country. The country is indeed grateful for their contribution. Today, if an inspiring personality is required for ably guiding our youth, it certainly is that of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. In the month of October last year, I was blessed with opportunity to dedicate the National Police Memorial to the nation. I do hope that you will pay a visit to the National Soldiers’ Memorial and the National Police Memorial. One falls short of words in assessing enormous contribution of our Armed Forces, Police and Para Military Forces in the strides of progress achieved by country. Sending a tough message to cross-border terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that sacrifices of CRPF jawans won't go in vain. India has taken punitive actions within 100 hours of Pulwama attack. The concept of the National Soldiers’ Memorial is based on the notion of four concentric circles, which depicts the journey of a soldier from coming into being, culminating in his martyrdom. This new memorial has been instituted in the heart of Delhi, in close vicinity of India Gate and #AmarJawanJyoti. The National Soldiers’ Memorial is a symbol of the nation’s gratitude to those men who made the supreme sacrifice after we gained Independence We decided to erect the National War Memorial and I am contented to see it attaining completion in so little a time. Tomorrow, that is on the 25th of February, crores of we Indians will dedicate this National Soldiers’ Memorial to our Armed Forces. India not having a #NationalWarMemorial used to surprise me, pain me a Memorial that would house the valour saga series of our brave soldiers who laid down their lives, safe guarding their nation’s security. And I took a resolve that the country must have such Memorial. My dear countrymen, long wait after Independence for a War Memorial is about to be over. It is natural for our countrymen to be curious about it. On the Narendra Modi App, Shri Onkar Shetty ji of Udupi, Karnataka has expressed his happiness on completion of National War Memorial. To understand virtues of patriotism, sacrifice and perseverance, one doesn’t need to revert to historical events. These are but living examples before your eyes… these very examples are source of inspiration for future of a rising & glowing India. Whether it be the family of Martyr Vijay Maurya of Devariya, the parents of Martyr Tilakraj of Kangra or the six year old son of Martyr Hemraj of Kota – the story of every family of martyrs is full of inspiration. When the mortal remains of Martyr Vijay Soren, draped in the tricolor reached Gumla, Jharkhand, his innocent son iterated that he too would join the armed forces. The country salutes the indomitable courage of Meena ji, wife of Martyr Prasanna Sahu of Jagatsinghpur, Odisha. She has vowed to send her only son to join the CRPF. The fortitude displayed by Ram Niranjan ji, father of Martyr Ratan Thakur of Bhagalpur, Bihar, in this moment of tribulation is truly inspiring. He has expressed the wish of sending his second son too, to take on the enemy; if need be, he himself would go and fight. The Army has resolved to wipe out terrorists and their harbourers. The martyrdom of these brave soldiers brought to the fore, through the media, touching, inspiring stories of their kin, which give hope and strength to the entire country. Our armed forces have consistently displayed unparalleled courage and valour. On one hand, they have displayed exemplary capabilities in restoring peace; on other, they have retaliated in equal measure, in language attackers understand. We shall have to take up this challenge facing our country, forgetting all barriers of casteism, communalism, regionalism and other difference, so that, our steps against terror are firmer, stronger and more decisive. I respectfully bow to all the brave sons of the country, who laid down their lives, protecting the honour of their motherland, India. This martyrdom will keep inspiring us relentlessly to uproot the very base of terrorism; it will fortify our resolve. s a consequence of the Pulwama terror attack and sacrifice of brave jawans, people across country are agonized and enraged. All around, there is a deluge of strong feelings of sympathy for the martyrs & their family members. My dear countrymen, Namaskar. I begin ‘#MannKiBaat’ today with a heavy heart. 10 days ago, Mother India had to bear loss of many of her valiant sons.

The monthly radio show, where the prime minister shares his thoughts can also be heard live on the official Narendra Modi App. The programme will also be live-streamed on the Youtube channels of the Prime Minister's Office, AIR and DD News.

In his last address, the PM spoke about the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections and praised the Election Commission of India (ECI) for strengthening the democracy. He also urged youngsters to register themselves as voters this year, if they are eligible.