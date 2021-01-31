Mann Ki Baat: Country was very pained at dishonour to Tricolour on R-Day, says PM

YouTube
    New Delhi, Jan 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country was very pained at seeing the dishonour to the Tricolour on Republic Day, referring to the religious flag incident at the Red Fort during the farmers'' tractor parade.

    In his monthly Mann ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi also said the government is committed to modernising agriculture and is taking many steps in this regard.

    "In Delhi, on January 26, the country was very pained seeing the dishonour to the Tricolour," he said.

    Thousands of protesting farmers had breached the monument on January 26 after deviating from their tractor rally route triggering a conflict with the police.

    In his broadcast, the prime minister also said that India has not only rolled out the world''s largest vaccination drive but is also vaccinating its citizens at the fastest rate.

    The country has vaccinated over 30 lakh corona warriors in 15 days, he said, adding the US and the UK took 18 and 36 days to reach this figure.

    He said the government is committed to modernising agriculture and is taking many steps in this regard. Modi added that the government''s efforts in this direction will continue.

    The prime minister''s remarks come amid ongoing protests by thousands of farmers, mostly from Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, at several border points into Delhi since November-end, demanding a repeal of the three new agri laws and a legal guarantee to the minimum support system for their crops.

    Modi also touched upon the Padma awards announced last week, and said the country has continued the recent tradition of honouring unsung heroes.

    The prime minister also hailed the Indian cricket team''s performance in its historic series win in Australia, saying the team''s hard work and teamwork was inspirational.

    Here are the highlights:

    12:09 PM, 31 Jan
    Modi also said the government is committed to modernising agriculture and is taking many steps in this regard.
    12:07 PM, 31 Jan
    The Animals guitarist Hilton Valentine, who created one of the most famous riffs in pop music in 1960s, dies at the age of 77.
    12:06 PM, 31 Jan
    Friends, it is said here- “जलबिंदु निपातेन क्रमशः पूर्यते घटः”, meaning that drop by drop, the pot gets filled. Every single effort of ours leads to the realization of our resolve.
    12:06 PM, 31 Jan
    Friends, whilst speaking about Road safety, I would like to mention a post received on NaMo app from Aparna Das ji of Kolkata.
    12:06 PM, 31 Jan
    Friends, you must have noticed, passing through the roads that the Border Road Organization builds, one gets to see many innovative slogans.
    12:06 PM, 31 Jan
    An example of how protection of environment can open avenues of income was seen in Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh too.
    12:06 PM, 31 Jan
    My dear countrymen, I have been requested by Dr. Swapnil Mantri from Jalna,Maharashtra and Prahlad Rajgopalan from Palakkad, Kerala on MyGov to speak on ‘Road safety’ in Mann Ki Baat.
    12:05 PM, 31 Jan
    My dear countrymen, thousands of kilometers from India, across many oceans and continents, lies a country - Chile.
    12:05 PM, 31 Jan
    Jhansi's Strawberry festival emphasizes the ‘Stay at Home’ concept. Through this festival, farmers and youth are being encouraged to do gardening and grow strawberries in the vacant spaces behind their home, or in the Terrace Garden.
    12:05 PM, 31 Jan
    A lot new can be learnt and done through Art and Colours.
    12:05 PM, 31 Jan
    People are also making our art forms popular employing novel methods across the country.
    12:05 PM, 31 Jan
    Regional office of the Ministry of Tourism started an 'Incredible India Weekend Getaway' in the villages of Bengal at the beginning of the month. The Handicraft artisans from West Midnapore, Bankura, Birbhum, Purulia, East Bardhaman, organized handicraft workshop for visitors.
    12:04 PM, 31 Jan
    My dear countrymen, just a few days ago I watched a video. That video was of Sarmuddin, a painter from Naya Pingla village in West Midnapore, West Bengal.
    12:04 PM, 31 Jan
    With the help of new technology, similar efforts are also being done in other parts of the country, Strawberry which was once identified with the hills, is now also being cultivated in the sandy soil of Kutch, boosting the income of farmers.
    12:04 PM, 31 Jan
    Recently, a month long 'Strawberry Festival' began in Jhansi.Everyone is surprised - Strawberry and Bundelkhand! But, this is the truth.
    11:27 AM, 31 Jan
    11:26 AM, 31 Jan
    11:26 AM, 31 Jan
    And some people will also remember the extreme heat conditions of this region, but, these days something different is happening here which is quite heartening, and about which, we must know.
    11:26 AM, 31 Jan
    If I mention Bundelkhand to you, what are the things that will come to your mind? Those interested in history will connect this area with Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi. At the same time, some people will think of beautiful and serene Orchha.
    11:25 AM, 31 Jan
    I have seen another news from Kerala that makes us realise our responsibilities.
    11:24 AM, 31 Jan
    You must have witnessed a few days ago, that four women pilots from India took command of a non-stop flight from San Francisco, America to Bangalore.
    11:24 AM, 31 Jan
    Whatever be the area, participation of women of country is continuously on the rise, but, often we see that, there is not much discussion of similar changes occurring in villages, so, when I got this news from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, I felt that I must make a mention of it.
    11:22 AM, 31 Jan
    You must have also observed this time in the 26th January parade, where two women officers of the Indian Air Force created new history.
    11:21 AM, 31 Jan
    A similar amazing feat has been achieved by the Badaut village Panchayat of Panchkula in Haryana.
    11:21 AM, 31 Jan
    I felt very happy on reading about how a local vegetable market in Bowenpally of Hyderabad is fulfilling its responsibility.
    11:21 AM, 31 Jan
    My dear countrymen, what the listeners of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ like, only you know better.
    11:21 AM, 31 Jan
    An initiative has been taken for Young Writers for the purpose of India Seventy-Five. This will encourage young writers of all states and of all languages.
    11:21 AM, 31 Jan
    My dear countrymen, the freedom struggle was fought with full might in every part, every city, every town and village of India.
    11:21 AM, 31 Jan
    As we refer to the Freedom Movement and Bihar, I would like to touch upon another comment made on Namo App. Jai Ram Viplava, a resident of Munger has written to me about the Tarapur Martyr day.
    11:12 AM, 31 Jan
    My dear countrymen, every time, lots of your letters are received; one gets to know about your thoughts through your messages on Namo App and MyGov and phone calls. One amongst these messages caught my attention – this is from sister Priyanka Pandey.
    Read more about:

    X