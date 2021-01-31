Mann Ki Baat: Country was very pained at dishonour to Tricolour on R-Day, says PM

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi says new farm laws have begun mitigating farmers' problems in short span of time

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country was very pained at seeing the dishonour to the Tricolour on Republic Day, referring to the religious flag incident at the Red Fort during the farmers'' tractor parade.

In his monthly Mann ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi also said the government is committed to modernising agriculture and is taking many steps in this regard.

"In Delhi, on January 26, the country was very pained seeing the dishonour to the Tricolour," he said.

Thousands of protesting farmers had breached the monument on January 26 after deviating from their tractor rally route triggering a conflict with the police.

In his broadcast, the prime minister also said that India has not only rolled out the world''s largest vaccination drive but is also vaccinating its citizens at the fastest rate.

The country has vaccinated over 30 lakh corona warriors in 15 days, he said, adding the US and the UK took 18 and 36 days to reach this figure.

He said the government is committed to modernising agriculture and is taking many steps in this regard. Modi added that the government''s efforts in this direction will continue.

The prime minister''s remarks come amid ongoing protests by thousands of farmers, mostly from Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, at several border points into Delhi since November-end, demanding a repeal of the three new agri laws and a legal guarantee to the minimum support system for their crops.

Modi also touched upon the Padma awards announced last week, and said the country has continued the recent tradition of honouring unsung heroes.

The prime minister also hailed the Indian cricket team''s performance in its historic series win in Australia, saying the team''s hard work and teamwork was inspirational.

Govt continuously trying to resolve farmer issue: PM Modi at all party meet

Here are the highlights:

Newest First Oldest First Modi also said the government is committed to modernising agriculture and is taking many steps in this regard. "In Delhi, on January 26, the country was very pained seeing the dishonour to the Tricolour," he said. The Animals guitarist Hilton Valentine, who created one of the most famous riffs in pop music in 1960s, dies at the age of 77. Friends, it is said here- “जलबिंदु निपातेन क्रमशः पूर्यते घटः”, meaning that drop by drop, the pot gets filled. Every single effort of ours leads to the realization of our resolve. Friends, whilst speaking about Road safety, I would like to mention a post received on NaMo app from Aparna Das ji of Kolkata. Friends, you must have noticed, passing through the roads that the Border Road Organization builds, one gets to see many innovative slogans. An example of how protection of environment can open avenues of income was seen in Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh too. My dear countrymen, I have been requested by Dr. Swapnil Mantri from Jalna,Maharashtra and Prahlad Rajgopalan from Palakkad, Kerala on MyGov to speak on ‘Road safety’ in Mann Ki Baat. My dear countrymen, thousands of kilometers from India, across many oceans and continents, lies a country - Chile. Jhansi's Strawberry festival emphasizes the ‘Stay at Home’ concept. Through this festival, farmers and youth are being encouraged to do gardening and grow strawberries in the vacant spaces behind their home, or in the Terrace Garden. A lot new can be learnt and done through Art and Colours. People are also making our art forms popular employing novel methods across the country. Regional office of the Ministry of Tourism started an 'Incredible India Weekend Getaway' in the villages of Bengal at the beginning of the month. The Handicraft artisans from West Midnapore, Bankura, Birbhum, Purulia, East Bardhaman, organized handicraft workshop for visitors. My dear countrymen, just a few days ago I watched a video. That video was of Sarmuddin, a painter from Naya Pingla village in West Midnapore, West Bengal. With the help of new technology, similar efforts are also being done in other parts of the country, Strawberry which was once identified with the hills, is now also being cultivated in the sandy soil of Kutch, boosting the income of farmers. Recently, a month long 'Strawberry Festival' began in Jhansi.Everyone is surprised - Strawberry and Bundelkhand! But, this is the truth. With the help of new technology, similar efforts are also being done in other parts of the country, Strawberry which was once identified with the hills, is now also being cultivated in the sandy soil of Kutch, boosting the income of farmers. Recently, a month long 'Strawberry Festival' began in Jhansi. Everyone is surprised - Strawberry and Bundelkhand! But, this is the truth. And some people will also remember the extreme heat conditions of this region, but, these days something different is happening here which is quite heartening, and about which, we must know. If I mention Bundelkhand to you, what are the things that will come to your mind? Those interested in history will connect this area with Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi. At the same time, some people will think of beautiful and serene Orchha. I have seen another news from Kerala that makes us realise our responsibilities. You must have witnessed a few days ago, that four women pilots from India took command of a non-stop flight from San Francisco, America to Bangalore. Whatever be the area, participation of women of country is continuously on the rise, but, often we see that, there is not much discussion of similar changes occurring in villages, so, when I got this news from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, I felt that I must make a mention of it. You must have also observed this time in the 26th January parade, where two women officers of the Indian Air Force created new history. A similar amazing feat has been achieved by the Badaut village Panchayat of Panchkula in Haryana. I felt very happy on reading about how a local vegetable market in Bowenpally of Hyderabad is fulfilling its responsibility. My dear countrymen, what the listeners of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ like, only you know better. An initiative has been taken for Young Writers for the purpose of India Seventy-Five. This will encourage young writers of all states and of all languages. My dear countrymen, the freedom struggle was fought with full might in every part, every city, every town and village of India. As we refer to the Freedom Movement and Bihar, I would like to touch upon another comment made on Namo App. Jai Ram Viplava, a resident of Munger has written to me about the Tarapur Martyr day. My dear countrymen, every time, lots of your letters are received; one gets to know about your thoughts through your messages on Namo App and MyGov and phone calls. One amongst these messages caught my attention – this is from sister Priyanka Pandey. When I express #MannKiBaat, it feels like I am present amongst you as a member of your family. Today is the last day of January 2021. Are you too thinking, the way I am that 2021 had commenced just a few days ago? It just doesn’t feel that the entire month of January has passed by! This is what is termed as the speed of time. Amidst all this, the country was saddened by the insult to the Tricolor on the 26th of January in Delhi. This month, there has been very good news from the cricket pitch too. Our cricket team, after initial setbacks made a grand comeback, winning the series in Australia. The hard work and teamwork of our players is inspirational The nation honored people doing extraordinary work; for their achievements and contribution to humanity Friends, in this vaccination Programme, you must have noticed something more! During the moment of crisis, India is able to serve the world today, since she is capable, self-reliant in the field of medicines, vaccines. Friends, today, the Made in India vaccine is, of course, a symbol of India’s self-reliance; it is also a symbol of her self-pride. These days, I too receive similar messages for India from Presidents and Prime Ministers of different countries of the world. My dear countrymen, the beginning of this year marks the completion of almost one year of our battle against Corona. Just as India’s fight against Corona became an example, our vaccination Programme too is turning out to be exemplary to the world. This year, India is going to commence the celebration of 75 years of her Independence – Amrit Mahotsav. In this context, this is an excellent time to explore places associated with those heroes on account of whom we attained Freedom. My dear countrymen, every time, lots of your letters are received; one gets to know about your thoughts through your messages on Namo App and MyGov and phone calls. One amongst these messages caught my attention – this is from sister Priyanka Pandey. As we refer to the Freedom Movement and Bihar, I would like to touch upon another comment made on Namo App. Jai Ram Viplava, a resident of Munger has written to me about the Tarapur Martyr day. My dear countrymen, the freedom struggle was fought with full might in every part, every city, every town and village of India. An initiative has been taken for Young Writers for the purpose of India Seventy-Five. This will encourage young writers of all states and of all languages. My dear countrymen, what the listeners of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ like, only you know better. I felt very happy on reading about how a local vegetable market in Bowenpally of Hyderabad is fulfilling its responsibility. A similar amazing feat has been achieved by the Badaut village Panchayat of Panchkula in Haryana. You must have also observed this time in the 26th January parade, where two women officers of the Indian Air Force created new history. Whatever be the area, participation of women of country is continuously on the rise, but, often we see that, there is not much discussion of similar changes occurring in villages, so, when I got this news from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, I felt that I must make a mention of it. You must have witnessed a few days ago, that four women pilots from India took command of a non-stop flight from San Francisco, America to Bangalore. I have seen another news from Kerala that makes us realise our responsibilities. If I mention Bundelkhand to you, what are the things that will come to your mind? Those interested in history will connect this area with Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi. At the same time, some people will think of beautiful and serene Orchha. And some people will also remember the extreme heat conditions of this region, but, these days something different is happening here which is quite heartening, and about which, we must know. Recently, a month long 'Strawberry Festival' began in Jhansi. Everyone is surprised - Strawberry and Bundelkhand! But, this is the truth. With the help of new technology, similar efforts are also being done in other parts of the country, Strawberry which was once identified with the hills, is now also being cultivated in the sandy soil of Kutch, boosting the income of farmers. Recently, a month long 'Strawberry Festival' began in Jhansi.Everyone is surprised - Strawberry and Bundelkhand! But, this is the truth. With the help of new technology, similar efforts are also being done in other parts of the country, Strawberry which was once identified with the hills, is now also being cultivated in the sandy soil of Kutch, boosting the income of farmers. My dear countrymen, just a few days ago I watched a video. That video was of Sarmuddin, a painter from Naya Pingla village in West Midnapore, West Bengal. Regional office of the Ministry of Tourism started an 'Incredible India Weekend Getaway' in the villages of Bengal at the beginning of the month. The Handicraft artisans from West Midnapore, Bankura, Birbhum, Purulia, East Bardhaman, organized handicraft workshop for visitors. People are also making our art forms popular employing novel methods across the country.