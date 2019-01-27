In his first Mann Ki Baat 2019, PM pays homage to Shivakumara Swami, urges people to vote in LS poll

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in the 52nd episode of his monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat at 11 am on Sunday. The radio podcast, which is the first one in 2019, broadcasted on the entire network of All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan. The programme will also be streamed on the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister's Office, Information and Broadcasting Ministry, AIR and DD News.

Here are the Highlights:

30th January is death anniversary of revered Bapu. At 11 am, Country pays homage to martyrs. Wherever we are, we must pay 2 minutes tribute to our martyrs. Remember our revered Bapu. Take vow to fulfill dreams of Bapu On Jan 29, at 11 am, in 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', I will touch upon lot of things related to exams with my young friends, especially on topic of stress free exams. I urged people to send me their inputs, ideas with regard to this programme My younger friends, the days of #examinations are approaching. Students, their parents, teachers, all are engaged in tasks related to exams. I wish all the students, their parents and teachers all the best On Oct 2, 2014 we embarked on memorable journey together to clean our country. Due to people's support, India is moving towards liberation from defecation in open much prior to Oct 2, 2019, so that we may pay our homage to Bapu on his 150th birth anniversary I appeal to all the Sarpanchs, village heads to take lead in this campaign in their respective Panchayats. And do share your "clean beautiful toilet" photos with me on My lzzat Ghar ShiningToilet contest । Over the past month, more than 50 lakh toilets have participated in this unique contest. The name of this unique contest is "Clean beautiful Toilet When we talk about creation of #NewIndia, then determination exhibited by our youth is veritable example of what is New India! Inspiring stories from ‘Khelo India ,’ are ample proof that building of New India involve contribution from big cities,small cities,villages This time in 'KheloIndia', participants from every state performed well at their individual level. Life of many medal winner is also immensely inspiring Our country is using Space Technology in devices employed in saving assets and life. Whether it is cyclone, or rail and road safety, all of these safety measures are being augmented by Space Technology We have also created world record for launching 104 satellites simultaneously from the same spacecraft. We will soon register India’s presence on the moon through the Chandrayaan-2 campaign The number of successful space missions attempted since the country's independence till 2014 have been equal to those successfully completed in the past four years Dr. Vikram Sarabhai has had important role in India's space program. Our space program has been possible due to innumerable young scientists. We take pride in that satellites developed by our students, Sounding Rockets reached space Sant Ravidas proposed that if God was present in every human being, then it was not fair to categorize him on the basis of caste, creed and other sociological demarcations India is a land of saints. Our saints have conveyed message of goodwill, equality, social empowerment through their thoughts and deeds. One such Saint was- Sant Ravidas. On Feb 19, we will observe Ravidas Jayanti Rabindranath Tagore did paintings of many animals, birds, landscapes, human characters but not ascribe any name to most of his works. His paintings have been on display in European countries, in Russia and in America In Kranti Mandir, visual arts museum has been established. India’s art & culture has been portrayed here in very attractive way. I specially request you to visit the place, see works of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore ji I have always considered Radio as effective means of connecting with people. Similarly, Netaji shared deep bond with medium of Radio It gladdens me to see many places associated with illustrious sons of India being developed in Delhi. Alipur Road, Sardar Patel museum, Kranti Mandir! Whenever you come to Delhi, you must pay visit to these places Files associated with Netaji be declassified has been long standing demand for years. And I am happy that we could manage to do the same Just a month ago, on Dec 30, I had gone to Andaman Nicobar islands. Our tricolour was unfurled at the very site where Netaji had unfurled it exactly 75 years ago A museum dedicated to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Indian National Army; Yaad-e-Jalian, reminiscences of Jalianwala Bagh, 1857 – India’s 1st war of Independence constitute premises of ‘Kranti Mandir’, that has been dedicated to the nation India has given birth to innumerable great men. On Jan 23, Country celebrated birth anniversary of Netaji. On this occasion I was fortunate to get opportunity to inaugurate museum dedicated to heroes who fought in India’s freedom struggle I urge eminent people of the country to come forward and jointly contribute in campaigning for spreading awareness on voter registration and casting one’s vote on the day of polling This year, our Country will undergo Lok Sabha Elections. 1st time ever, young persons born in 21st Century to exercise their Right to Vote in Lok Sabha Elections. I urge young generation to register themselves as voters, if they are eligible 25th January was formation day of EC, which is celebrated now as National Voters Day. It is natural for every Citizen to feel proud of EC of its meticulous organising abilities On 26th of January, 1950, our Constitution came into being; our Country was proclaimed Republic. Yesterday, we celebrated Republic Day with pride and fervour I have had fortunate opportunity to be blessed by Swamiji, many a time. In 2007, on the occasion of the Centenary celebration of Sri Sri Sri #ShivakumarSwamiji our former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam had paid visit to Tumukur Shivakumar Swamiji was true follower of Lord Basaveshwar's tenet 'Kayakave kailash'. During his life spanning 111 years, he strived tirelessly towards social, educational, and economic upliftment of thousands of people My Dear Countrymen, Namaskar. On the 21st of this month, our Country received very sad news. Dr. Shri Shri Shri #ShivakumarSwamiji of District Tumukur, Karnataka was no more. Swamiji dedicated his entire life to Social Service

In addition, Mann Ki Baat will be simultaneously broadcast on AIR's website. AIR will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast. The regional language versions will also be repeated at 8 PM.

In his last address in 2018, PM Modi had summed up the government's achievements in 2018, while hoping that India will continue its journey of development in 2019.

The Prime Minister through his address on the radio aims to connect with the common man on a regular basis and inform them about the initiatives of the Government and also seeks the support of the common man in nation building and governance.