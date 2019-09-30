  • search
    Manmohan Singh turns down Pakistan's invitation for Kartarpur Corridor inaugural function

    New Delhi, Sep 30: Congress sources have confirmed a news agency that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will not accept Pakistan's invitation for the inauguration of Kartarpur corridor.

    Manmohan Singh turns down Pakistans invitation for Kartarpur Corridor inaugural function

    Earlier, the Pakistan government had on Monday decided to invite Manmohan Singh to attend the inaugural ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor in November, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Monday.

    The corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab and facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims, who will only have to obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib.

    Pakistan to invite Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur corridor inauguration

    Pakistan is scheduled to open the Kartarpur corridor for Indian Sikh pilgrims on November 9.

    "The Kartarpur corridor inauguration is a big programme and Pakistan is preparing for it in a big way. We have decided to invite India's former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to grace the event... We will send a formal letter to him soon," Qureshi said told Capital TV. He said Singh represents the Sikh community.

    "We are also very happy to receive the Sikh pilgrims who are coming to Kartarpur to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak," Qureshi said.

    Story first published: Monday, September 30, 2019, 17:56 [IST]
