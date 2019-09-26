  • search
    Manmohan Singh turns 87: Netizens share heart-warming messages on Twitter

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 26: Dr Manmohan Singh is celebrating his 87th birthday today, September 26, 2019. An economist and politician who served as the Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014 was born on 26 September 1932.

    Manmohan Singh turns 87: Netizens share heart-warming messages on Twitter

    Singh is a significant figure in our country. Apart from being the first Sikh in office, he was also the first prime minister since Jawaharlal Nehru to be re-elected after completing a full five-year term. Manmohan Singh was born to Gurmukh Singh and Amrit Kaur in Gah, Punjab.

    Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh took oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha on August 23,2019.

    Manmohan returned to the Rajya Sabha after a brief gap since his retirement from the Upper House on June 14 this year. He had earlier represented the state of Assam in Rajya Sabha for around 28 years. He was also the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha during 1998-2004 and Leader of the House as the Prime Minister during 2004-14.

    He is the fourth oldest among the sitting members of the House of Elders after the 96-year-old Ram Jethmalani, 91-year-old Motilal Vora and 88-year-old C P Thakur.

    On this special day, people has taken to Twitter sharing heart-warming messages and wishing the former Prime Minister a very Happy Birthday.

