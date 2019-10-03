  • search
Trending Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Manmohan Singh to visit Pakistan for Kartarpur corridor inauguration

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 03: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has accepted Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh invitation to visit Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan for the birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak.

    Manmohan Singh
    Manmohan Singh

    The Punjab CM called on the former PM and invited him to join the delegation to the renowned Sikh shrine on the other side of the border.

    Pakistan had earlier invited Dr Manmohan Singh to attend the inaugural ceremony of the landmark Kartarpur Corridor in November. However, the invittion was turned down by the veteran Congress leader.

    More MANMOHAN SINGH News

    Read more about:

    manmohan singh kartarpur corridor

    Story first published: Thursday, October 3, 2019, 15:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 3, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue