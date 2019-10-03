Manmohan Singh to visit Pakistan for Kartarpur corridor inauguration

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Oct 03: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has accepted Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh invitation to visit Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan for the birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak.

The Punjab CM called on the former PM and invited him to join the delegation to the renowned Sikh shrine on the other side of the border.

Pakistan had earlier invited Dr Manmohan Singh to attend the inaugural ceremony of the landmark Kartarpur Corridor in November. However, the invittion was turned down by the veteran Congress leader.