    Manmohan Singh to skip President's banquet in Trump's honour

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 24: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh will not attend the official banquet hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind in honour of US President Donald Trump on February 25, sources said.

    Singh had earlier accepted the invite but expressed his inability to attend the same on Monday.

    Manmohan Singh
    Manmohan Singh

    He has conveyed his regret to the President's office for not being able to attend the banquet, sources close to Singh said.

    The opposition Congress is peeved at the Modi government's move to not allow its top leaders a meeting with the visiting US president, as has been the tradition.

    Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is also skipping the President's banquet in protest over the party's top leaders not being extended an invitation.

