Manmohan Singh to file nomination for Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan today

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 13: Former prime minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh will file nomination for Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan today.

The seat has been vacant since the death of state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Madan Lal Saini, (passed away on June 24 ) who was elected to the Rajya Sabha last year when the BJP was in power in the state.

Idea of India can prevail only if we raise voice: Manmohan Singh on Article 370 revocation

If elected, Singh will have his Rajya Sabha tenure till April 3, 2024.

According to sources, Singh will be going to Jaipur to file his nomination papers on August 13. "The party has decided to nominate Singh for the Rajya Sabha by-elections," a source in the Congress told PTI.

Singh is likely to win the election as the Congress enjoys a majority in the 200-member Assembly and has the support of the Bahujan Samaj Party and some Independent MLAs.

Earlier, the veteran Congress leader was a member of the Upper House of Parliament from Assam for 28 years before his tenure ended earlier this year.

All subsidies are not bad: Manmohan Singh

He was a Rajya Sabha member for five consecutive terms from 1991 to 2019 and the country's prime minister for two consecutive terms from 2004 to 2014.

His tenure in the Rajya Sabha ended on June 14 this year and he could not be renominated as the Congress party did not have the strength to send him to the Upper House from Assam again and there was no other vacancy left.

The Election Commission has already announced the schedule for filling up the Rajya Sabha vacancy from Rajasthan.

The notification for the Rajya Sabha bypoll in Rajasthan was issued on August 7. The last date for filing nominations is August 14. The election could be held on August 26 and the results will be declared the same day.

(with PTI inputs)