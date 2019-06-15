Manmohan Singh meets Congress CMs, discuses issues to be taken up at Niti Aayog

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 15: Former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh held a meeting with Congress ruled state Chief Ministers at party office on Saturday.

The meeting was held at the party office which was attended by chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh (Kamal Nath, Rajasthan (Ashok Gehlot), Puducherry (V Narayansamy) and Karanataka (H D Kumaraswamy).

However, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh did not attend the meeting as he is unwell.

They were called for discussing issues of the states ruled by the Congress and its allies which will be taken up during the Niti Aayog meeting later in the day.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today chair the fifth meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Ministers of Defence, Home Affairs, Finance and Corporate Affairs, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, as ex-officio members; Vice Chairman, Members, CEO and senior officers of NITI Aayog; and few other ministers will be attending the event as special invitees to the Governing Council.