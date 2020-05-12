  • search
    Manmohan Singh discharged from AIIMS

    New Delhi, May 12: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh has been discharged from AIIMS hospital in Delhi on medical advice. The 87-year-old leader was discharged around 12:30 pm.

    Manmohan Singh

    Singh was shifted to a private ward in the Cardio-Neuro tower on Monday night. He was also tested for COVID-19 and his results had come out negative

    The former prime minister was admitted to the AIIMS on Sunday evening after he suffered a reaction to a new medication and developed fever.

    The senior Congress leader had undergone a successful bypass surgery in January 2009 at AIIMS.

    In April, Singh had also accepted Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh's request to guide the state government in restoring the state's growth and the economy once the Covid-19 crisis ends.

    Earlier this year, he had claimed that the Centre was in denial of an economic "slowdown" which was the reason for a lack of a "credible" solution to fix it.

    Singh, a senior leader of the opposition Congress, is currently a member of Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan. He was the prime minister between 2004 and 2014.

    In 2009, Singh underwent successful coronary bypass surgery at the AIIMS. A number of leaders expressed concern over his health and wished him a speedy recovery.

    India went into a nationwide lockdown on March 25 to slow the spread of coronavirus. Since then, the shutdown has been extended twice, on April 14 and May 4. The third phase will end on May 17, but restrictions have been eased in the areas less affected by the virus.

