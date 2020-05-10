Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS after complaining of chest pain

New Delhi, May 10: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was admitted to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after he complained of uneasiness.

The senior Congress leader is under observation at the cardio-thoracic ward of the premier hospital, they said.

He was admitted under Dr Nitish Naik, a professor of cardiology at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), around 8.45 pm. He is under observation.

The 87-year-old former PM had undergone a successful bypass surgery in January 2009 at AIIMS.

In April, Singh had also accepted Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh's request to guide the state government in restoring the state's growth and the economy once the Covid-19 crisis ends.

Earlier this year, he had claimed that the Centre was in denial of an economic "slowdown" which was the reason for a lack of a "credible" solution to fix it.

India went into a nationwide lockdown on March 25 to slow the spread of coronavirus. Since then, the shutdown has been extended twice, on April 14 and May 4. The third phase will end on May 17, but restrictions have been eased in the areas less affected by the virus.