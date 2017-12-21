Congress leader Manish Tewari demands apology from Vinod Rai after 2G verdict

Congress leader Manish Tewari on Friday demanded apology from Vinod Rai for 'presumptive sensational corrosive numbers into public discourse' after 2G verdict.

Taking to Twitter, Tewari said,''Mr VINOD RAI Former C&G must Apologise to the nation for throwing presumptive sensational Corrosive numbers into public discourse.He was author of imbecile 1.76 thousand crore loss theory that I had destroyed during my cross examination of Rai in JPC.court has affirmed JPC Report.''

A Raja, Kanimozhi, and 16 other accused will walk free, as the special CBI court on Thursday acquitted all 18 accused in the 2G spectrum scam. Citing lack of evidence, in a one-line order, the special court found all accused not guilty.

The alleged scam on the issuance of licences and allocation of 2G spectrum by the Department of Telecom occurred during the Congress-led UPA government's first tenure in 2008 but was widely reported in 2010 following a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG).

