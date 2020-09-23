Manish Sisodia, who tested positive for coronavirus, admitted to hospital

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 23: Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was hospitalised on Wednesday at the Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Hospital after complains of fever and low oxygen levels, said his Office.

"Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has been admitted to the Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Hospital in Delhi after he complained of fever and low oxygen levels," said his office.

He had tested positive for the infection on September 14 and was in home isolation.

Sisodia is the second state cabinet minister after Satyendra Jain who has tested positive for Covid-19.

COVID-19 cases have shown a surge since the beginning of this month with September 16 recording 4,473 cases, the highest single-day spike here till date. The daily surge in cases in Delhi had breached the 4,000-mark for the first time on September 9 while the number of fatalities recorded that day was 20.

Most people infected with coronavirus do develop symptoms, won't remain asymptomatic

From September 9-19, fresh cases have been recorded more than 4,000 per day except on September 14 when the figure stood at 3,229 with 26 deaths being recorded that day, according to official data.

The Delhi government has significantly ramped up testing in the past few days.

The number of tests conducted and corresponding fresh cases reported, ranged from 24,198 and 2,312 respectively on September 1 to 61,973 and 4,071 on September 19.

Delhi recorded 3,816 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, as the tally in the city rose to over 2.53 lakh, while the death toll climbed to 5,051.

On September 20, fresh cases and home quarantined cases stood at 3,812 and 18,910 respectively. On September 21 the city had 2,548 new case and 19,213 patients in home quarantine.

Delhi had seen a big surge in cases in June, but the spike had come down in July.