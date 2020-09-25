Manish Sisodia battling double infection of Covid-19 and dengue gets plasma therapy

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 25: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is battling a double infection of COVID-19 and dengue, underwent plasma therapy at a private hospital on Friday to help him fight the infectious virus.

Sisodia is undergoing treatment at Max Hospital, Saket, where he was moved on Thursday evening from the Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital due to his "falling" blood platelet count and low oxygen level.

He is admitted to the ICU of the private hospital in south Delhi.

Covid-19 positive Manish Sisodia infected with dengue, blood platelets falling, says Hospital

"His condition is better now," said an official from the Deputy Chief Minister's office.

Sisodia had tested positive for COVID-19 on September 14 and was under home isolation. He was admitted to LNJP Hospital on Wednesday for treatment, and later also tested positive for dengue.

He is perhaps the first prominent personality in the city to have been diagnosed with both infections.