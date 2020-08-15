Manish Sisodia attends valedictory session of Leadership for Excellence in Education Program

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Aug 15: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday concluded the 5th Leadership of Excellence in Education Program.

The program started on 20th July 2020 and was spread over 4 weeks. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year, the program was conducted through the digital medium. 50 principals of Delhi Government Schools took 20 sessions from the senior professors of the IIM Ahmedabad in 11 days.

Manish Sisodia asked for the feedback from all the HOSs to help in improving the structure of the program. All the HOSs were extremely impressed with the model of the program and shared their experiences.

Principal Ritu said, "I was impressed with the Closure of Change topic. It helped us in understanding the need for meaningful communication. Now we understand the significance of meaningful communication with our students, teachers, and parents."

Sisodia agreed to that and reiterated the need to have the right kind of communication. He said, "I see a lot of unnecessary communication happening in schools. I think it is a great topic and we need to focus more on this."

Another principal Dr. Rajeshwari Kapri said, "We were experts in our subjects but after becoming Principal in 2009, we were not given any kind of managerial training. If we would have gotten this training then, we would have been able to contribute and deliver much more than we have done. We thank our government for transforming us into the visionary leaders."

Deputy CM said, "Team leaders of our schools are working phenomenally well. We want to give diversified training to all of you." He added, "It must have been an enriching experience for everyone. It is good for the HoSs to take the online session themselves instead of just asking their teachers to take such sessions for students. It is wonderful to become a student yourself and learn."

Dy CM Manish Sisodia said, "When we were planning for this program, I was adamant that IIM has to provide us space in their campus and now this is the fifth year we have been able to conduct this training successfully."

"This was the first time this course went online. It is good for Principals to have the first-hand experience of online sessions," Manish Sisodia said.

"It is wonderful to see that our principals are learning about meaningful communication. We need to focus more on that," he added.

This annual program conducted for HOSs of Delhi Government Schools in association with the IIM Ahmedabad has trained more than 700 principals till now.