Manipur to go under complete lockdown for 14 days, starting 2 pm tomorrow

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Imphal, July 22: Manipur will go under complete lockdown for 14 days, starting 2 pm tomorrow.

Earlier on Tuesday, the COVID-19 tally in the state crossed the 2,000-mark, with the detection of 90 new cases on Tuesday, a Health department bulletin said. The 90 new cases pushed the COVID-19 tally to 2,015 of which 631 are active cases, it said.

Sixty-four people also recovered from COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total number of recovered persons to 1,384.

No COVID-19 death in Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim so far: Govt

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is 68.68 per cent, the bulletin added.

Meanwhile, the District Magistrate of Thoubal, Bandana Devi imposed curfew in the entire district to prohibit movement of people to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The DM also declared three areas of Thoubal district as containment zones to prevent the spread of the virus and also to facilitate intensive contact tracing and house to house surveillance and testing of primary contacts, officials said.

The containment zones are Thoubal Khunou, Moijing Gram Panchayat areas and Heirok Part III.

Earlier, the DM had ordered all the main markets of Thoubal district Lilong Bazar, Ushoipokpi Bazar, Waithou Bazar, Babu Bazar, Mina Bazar, Thoubal Bazar, Yairipok Bazar and Nungphou Bazar be closed to control the spread of COVID-19 in the district.