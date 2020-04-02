  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Manipur man who attended Tablighi Jamaat Markaz event tests positive, cases in state rise to 2

    By
    |

    Imphal, Apr 02: A man who attended the religious congregation at Tablighi Jamaat Markaz in Delhi's Nizamuddin West last month tested positive for COVID-19 in Manipur, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to two, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said on Thursday.

    He said the development was "very sad and very serious" for a small state like Manipur. The state-level control room on COVID-19 said ten people returned to Manipur after attending the religious congregation in Nizamuddin and of them, eight have tested negative.

    Manipur man who attended Tablighi Jamaat Markaz event tests positive, cases in state rise to 2

    Earlier, the control room had said 14 people from the state had links to the congregation. The first case in the state was reported on March 24 when a 23-year-old woman with a travel history to the UK had tested positive.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    manipur coronavirus new delhi infection nizamuddin

    Story first published: Thursday, April 2, 2020, 9:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 2, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X