    NPP withdraws support to Biren Singh govt, Congress stakes claim

    By PTI
    Imphal, June 17: Four National People's Party (NPP) ministers including Deputy Chief Minister Y JoyKumar Singh resigned from the BJP-led government in Manipur on Wednesday.

    NPP withdraws support to Biren Singh govt

    The other three who tendered their resignation letters are Tribal and Hills Area Development Minister N Kayishii, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Letpao Haokip and Health and Family Welfare Minister L Jayanta Kumar Singh. Joykumar Singh also held the finance portfolio.

    In separate letters addressed to Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Joykumar, Haokip and Kayishii stated, "I am to intimate that I tender my resignation from Cabinet ministership of the BJP-led coalition government of Manipur led by your good self."

    Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, Joykumar Singh said, "We have submitted our official resignation letters to the chief minister."

    The 60-member Manipur Assembly has a current strength of 59 MLAs after Shyamkumar Singh of Andro assembly constituency, who had defected to the BJP from Congress, was disqualified.

