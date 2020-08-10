YouTube
    Manipur govt crisis: Biren Singh wins confidence motion after 8 Congress MLAs skip assembly

    By
    |

    Imphal, Aug 10: Manipur CM N Biren Singh won the confidence motion via voice vote on Monday, after eight Congress MLAs surprisingly skipped the day-long special Assembly session.

    Singh had moved the trust motion on Friday in the wake of a no-confidence motion by the Opposition Congress.

    Biren Singh
    Biren Singh

    "We have won the trust vote by voice vote. Whatever the Speaker is doing is as per the rules. The opposition MLAs were in less number," said Biren Singh after BJP govt winning trust vote in Assembly.

    "There is no rule of law in Manipur. We are demanding division of vote. They (BJP) don't like it. Within the ruling party, a lot of people don't like this government," said Okram Ibobi Singh, Former Manipur CM and CLP leader.

    Congress MLAs skipped the session despite a three-line whip and warning of action in case of violation of the same.In the 60-Member house, the BJP currently has 21 MLAs and has 21 MLAs and has the support of seven Congress turncoats, four legislators of the NPP and NPF each. After losing seven MLAs to the BJP, the Congress's tally has gone down to 20.

    Story first published: Monday, August 10, 2020, 22:05 [IST]
