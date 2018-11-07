Election Result 
    Imphal, Nov 7: Earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 on the Richter scale hit Chandel, Manipur at 4:20 am on Wednesday. No casualty or damage has been reported so far.

    Manipur: Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hits Chandel

    A few months ago, two minor earthquakes had hit Manipur's Chandel.

    On July 17, a minor earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale was registered in Manipur's Chandel. A few days later, another with a 3.5 magnitude had hit the district in the wee hours.

    Earlier on June 19, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hit Imphal. A few days ago, in the same month, a mild earthquake with a magnitude of 3.0 hit the Churachandpur district.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 7, 2018, 8:52 [IST]
